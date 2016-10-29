• More than three decades after the TV show Reading Rainbow first aired on PBS, the show's longtime host, LeVar Burton, is now focusing his efforts to promote reading among children in the digital realm. Reading Rainbow was produced for television from 1983 to 2006 and became an iPad app in 2012. But Burton credits a successful 2014 Kickstarter campaign as a key point in the show's revival. The 105,000 backers who pledged $5.4 million through the crowd-funding site set a record at the time for the most individual contributors. Seth MacFarlane, the TV and movie writer-producer-actor, added another $1 million. "It was really a people's movement," Burton said. "And that was pretty humbling to see in action how much people loved Reading Rainbow and wanted to see it continue, wanted to see it go on and have a similar impact for a whole new generation of kids." The Reading Rainbow Skybrary is a subscription service that includes an interactive library of 1,000 digital books and 250 video field trips. Burton, who starred on seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, followed by four movies featuring the same character, is a regular at science-fiction conventions around the country. But he said many fans -- both parents and children -- want to talk about Reading Rainbow just as much as Star Trek.

• After several days of police work revealed no leads in the case of Shirlene Quigley, the missing backup dancer who performed with such stars as Rihanna, Beyonce and Missy Elliott, a 911 caller helped locate the New Jersey woman. Police said the caller initially reported on Tuesday seeing a woman wandering in and out of traffic in New York City. The woman was picked up and admitted to a hospital in New York under a false name she had provided. However, police said the caller later recognized the 32-year-old Quigley from a flier seeking her return and this time called police in North Bergen, N.J., where Quigley lived. North Bergen police then contacted New York City's dispatch center and were able to learn where Quigley was taken to reunite her with her family. The dancer's identity was confirmed through a physical description that included several tattoos. Quigley's disappearance Oct. 22 generated social media posts from people looking for her, including one from Rihanna, who posted an emotional plea online saying "This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is missing!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her!" The case might have dead-ended in New York without the caller's help, according to detective Sgt. David Dowd of the North Bergen department. "It's one of those moments when you really feel good as a police officer," Dowd said. "We all have families, and when the story ends well, you really feel good."

