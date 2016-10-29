COWBOYS

Romo skips practice

FRISCO, Texas -- Tony Romo did not practice Friday after throwing for three consecutive games. On Thursday, the Cowboys quarterback officially practiced for the first time since injuring his back Aug. 25.

He also threw Tuesday, the players' day off, and Wednesday.

"He had a good day (Thursday)," Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said. "He did more. He threw the individual stuff. He also threw the scout team 7-on-7, so that was positive for him. He also did rehab away from the team with our strength and conditioning guys and our trainers. So he'll continue to work on that to get his conditioning right. Again, I thought it was a good step."

The Cowboys ruled out Romo for Sunday. It seems logical that Romo would do more next week, but Garrett said the Cowboys would take it "day by day" depending on how Romo feels each day.

"We'll see how he feels and see what he's able to do," Garrett said.

The Cowboys have set no date for Romo's return to game action. Romo injured his back in a preseason game against the Seahawks. The diagnosis for his return from the compression fracture was six to 10 weeks, and he hits the nine-week mark Thursday.

Defensive end Ryan Davis (hamstring) is the only other player ruled out for Sunday.

Elliott mum on interview

Ezekiel Elliott had no interest in discussing a report earlier this week that stated the NFL had recently interviewed the Dallas Cowboys rookie running back regarding domestic violence allegations from earlier this summer.

Elliott was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Columbus (Ohio) city attorney's office in September, but the league's investigation remains ongoing.

Elliott met with NFL investigators more than a month and a half ago and has not spoken to league officials since.

But the NFL has come under fire in recent weeks over how they handled a May 2015 domestic violence arrest of then-New York Giants kicker Josh Brown.

That, in part, is likely why the NFL has yet to close the door on Elliott's situation.

Elliott is leading the league in rushing with 703 yards, and is on pace to break Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards in 1983.

SAINTS

Ellerbe questionable

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints linebacker Dannell Ellerbe has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, leaving open the possibility that he'll play for the first time since injuring his quadriceps during preseason.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who returned from a knee injury at Kansas City last week but appeared to hurt himself again, also has been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

However, the Saints have ruled out top cornerback Delvin Breaux, who practiced this week for the first time since fracturing his fibula in Week 1.

Also listed as questionable for the Saints are offensive lineman Andrus Peat (groin), running back Daniel Lasco (hamstring) and offensive lineman Senio Kelemete (neck).

Others ruled out include cornerback Sterling Moore (abdomen) and linebacker Stephone Anthony (hamstring).

BROWNS

McCown to start vs. Jets

BEREA, Ohio -- Josh McCown will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 14th-year pro has been sidelined since Sept. 18, when he broke his left collarbone in a home game against Baltimore. McCown began the season as the backup to Robert Griffin III before both injured their non-throwing shoulders.

McCown was medically cleared to play earlier in the week, and Coach Hue Jackson formally chose him as the Sunday starter following the team's morning walkthrough.

The winless Browns have used six quarterbacks in their first seven games, including starters Griffin, McCown and rookie Cody Kessler.

Third-round pick Kessler suffered a concussion last week at Tennessee and remains in the NFL's head trauma protocol. He had been Cleveland's starter since Week 3.

