NLR gets defensive

Smothering defense combined with an offensive attack that strikes from sideline to sideline has been North Little Rock's formula all season.

It worked again in North Little Rock's 38-7 victory over Bryant at North Little Rock Stadium on Friday night.

North Little Rock (9-0, 6-0 7A-Central) held Bryant to 202 yards of total offense, including -2 rushing yards.

Senior quarterback Trey Cox completed 12 of 20 passes for 225 yards to lead North Little Rock. Senior running backs Darius Austin and Alex Day each rushed for two touchdowns.

"I thought our quarterback played his best game of the season," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. "He just made great decisions with the ball. He did a super job for us tonight."

Command was established early, and it sprung from North Little Rock's pass rush, which sacked Bryant sophomore quarterback Ray Hefley five times for 36 yards. Nevertheless, Hefley still managed to complete 9 of 18 passes for 156 yards.

"We felt like if we could get pressure on him, that would make a big difference," Mitchell said. "He's going to be a great one, but he's just a 10th grader, so we thought we really needed to get after him."

Bryant (6-3, 4-2) did not manage a score before Austin's 17-yard touchdown run gave North Little a 38-0 lead that started the mercy rule and its running clock two minutes after halftime.

Bryant took advantage of North Little Rock's reserves for a long touchdown drive completed by a 1-yard run by senior back Jeremiah Long midway through the third quarter.

"They're a good football team," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "They're just bigger and stronger and more physical than anyone I've seen. They didn't do anything to us I didn't see them do to anyone else on tape. We got to get where they're at, you know, their work ethic, their mindset, their temperament. The way they do things is what it takes to be a good football team."

North Little Rock opened the scoring with Austin's 4-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

Three minutes later, junior Savana Melton gave North Little Rock a 10-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal.

Day scored his first of two first-half touchdowns to put North Little Rock's lead at 17-0 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Day's second, on a 16-yard run with 4:45 left in the half, gave North Little Rock a 24-0 lead.

Bryant managed just 73 first-half yards of total offense, but a sustained drive to midfield helped pin North Little Rock at its 11, three minutes before halftime.

The Charging Wildcats responded with a 69-yard pass from Cox to junior receiver Joseph Howard, which led to senior Wynton Ruth's 6-yard run that gave North Little Rock a 31-0 lead in the final minute of the half.

Sports on 10/29/2016