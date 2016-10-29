100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1916

• The completion of the women's organization and the selection of 200 solicitors has added considerable interest to the City hospital campaign. The women are entering enthusiastically into the work and promise that while it is in progress, social and club duties will be subordinated to the one great purpose of raising a fund of $200,000 for the building and equipping of a modern city hospital.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1966

• Jim Johnson, making what he called "a nonpolitical speech on behalf of my candidacy for governor," told the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce Friday that the city's civic pride and progress was setting a pattern for the rest of the state. "In visiting your town I found that you have an excitement over here in North Little Rock that's infectious, and that's your civic pride. The progress you're making over here is a pattern -- I think a pattern for the rest of the state to go by. You are doing great things in North Little Rock."

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1991

PINE BLUFF -- Thirty juveniles were arrested here Friday and Saturday nights in the first week of a newly passed curfew. Chief Bobby Brown of the Pine Bluff Police Department said Monday he thinks the ordinance, to be reconsidered by the Pine Bluff City Council after a 60-day trial period, will work. "This can be good," Brown said. The ordinance is patterned after a similar provision in North Little Rock. Brown said no arrests were made on weekdays under the ordinance, which aldermen approved Oct. 21. It became effective immediately.

10 years ago

Oct. 29, 2006

• Voters in Dumas, home to the highest local sales tax rate in the state, have a chance come Election Day to lower the levy, provided they agree to extend the deadline for paying off a pair of public-works bond issues. Mayor Marion Gill said if voters approve four tax and bond questions on the Nov. 7 ballot, the city's sales tax rate will drop from 3.5 percent to 2.5 percent. And, should they approve three other ballot items, as much as $2.4 million will be made available for improvements to streets, sewerage and parks. "It's a big deal," Gill said last week about the financial plan incorporated by the seven proposals. "The merchants and the people complained about the 3.5 percent [local tax] rate."

Metro on 10/29/2016