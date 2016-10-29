Stranded migrants bused off in France

CALAIS, France -- More than 100 migrants stranded in northern France after the evacuation of a makeshift camp were transferred Friday to reception centers across the country.

The director of the Pas-de-Calais region's program for young migrants said many of the people sent off on three buses had arrived at the now-torched camp known as "the jungle" only this week.

However, some children and teenagers who had lived at the camp before the mass evacuation that started Monday also were thought to be among the group.

A bus to the southern city of Toulouse left the port city of Calais with 48 adults, while two others carrying 70 minors headed to Rouen and another point in Brittany, in western France.

Migrants from troubled corners of the world have long used Calais as a steppingstone to the United Kingdom, hopping trucks headed across the English Channel. But their numbers swelled 18 months ago as more people fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East made their way to Calais.

Efforts to remove them from Calais ended with the decision to close the unofficial camp, which held about 10,000 people this summer and more than 6,000 at the beginning of the week.

Russia loses spot on U.N. rights council

UNITED NATIONS -- The General Assembly voted Russia off the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday, a rebuke to the country which increasingly is being accused of war crimes over its actions in Syria.

The 193-member General Assembly elected 14 members to the 47-nation council, the U.N.'s main body that is supposed to promote and protect human rights.

Russia, which received 112 votes, lost its regional seat to Hungary, with 144 votes, and Croatia with 114 votes.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin played down the importance of the loss.

"It was a very close vote and very good countries competing, Croatia, Hungary. They are fortunate because of their size, they are not exposed to the winds of international diplomacy. Russia is very exposed. We've been on council a number of years; I'm sure next time we'll get in," he said.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, Brazil, Rwanda, Cuba, South Africa, Japan, Tunisia, the U.S. and the United Kingdom also won seats on the council. Guatemala was the only country running for a seat besides Russia that wasn't elected.

U.N.: Helped free 876 Nigeria-held kids

LAGOS, Nigeria -- The United Nations has negotiated the release this year of 876 children detained at a Nigerian army barracks holding suspected collaborators of the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, the U.N. Children's Fund announced Friday.

The agency fears hundreds more children are still held at the barracks in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, said the UNICEF spokesman for Nigeria, Doune Porter.

This is the first time the U.N. has reported negotiating the releases, though Nigeria's army routinely reports the number of minors among the hundreds of detainees released after interrogations that Nigeria says clears them of links to Boko Haram.

Some of the 876 children released since December had been living in areas held by Boko Haram and were detained when those areas were liberated, according to Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF's director for West and Central Africa.

Porter said many of the freed children were under 5 years old, some still being breast-fed, and were detained because their parents were suspects. Nigeria's military and police routinely lock up children along with parents suspected of a crime.

Saudis: Yemen rebels' rocket destroyed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Yemen's Shiite rebels and their allies fired a ballistic missile deep into Saudi Arabia, an overnight strike that they said Friday had targeted an international airport while the kingdom claimed the rocket flew toward the holy Muslim city of Mecca.

Saudi Arabia said the missile was "intercepted and destroyed" 40 miles from Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that the world's Muslims pray toward five times a day.

The Saudi military said the missile, fired Thursday night from Yemen's northwestern Saada province, which borders the kingdom, caused no damage. The Saudi military has a supply of U.S.-made, surface-to-air Patriot missile batteries it previously has fired at Houthi-launched missiles.

The kingdom's military said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency that it immediately targeted in airstrikes the area where the missile was launched.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner condemned the attack and called for a cease-fire that would enable all sides in the Yemen conflict to work toward "concluding a comprehensive political agreement that ends the war."

