U.N. fears 'human shields' in line of fire in Mosul fight

QAYARA, Iraq -- The Islamic State extremist group appears to be using tens of thousands of people as "human shields" in and around Mosul, where Iraqi forces are waging a large-scale offensive aimed at retaking the country's second-largest city, the United Nations human-rights office said Friday.

The agency has received reports that more than 200 people were killed for refusing to comply with the extremists' orders or previously belonging to Iraqi security forces. It said "credible reports" suggest the Islamic State has been forcing tens of thousands from their homes in districts around Mosul.

"ISIL's depraved, cowardly strategy is to attempt to use the presence of civilian hostages to render certain points, areas or military forces immune from military operations, effectively using tens of thousands of women, men and children as human shields," spokesman Ravina Shamdasani said in Geneva, using an alternative acronym for the extremist group.

The human-rights office's statement came as Iraqi forces paused their advance toward the city of Mosul to clear pockets of Islamic State supporters and booby traps, a U.S. military spokesman said Friday.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Iraq, said that at least some Iraqi forces had taken the pause "to do some back clearing and make sure that their flanks and their rear are clear" of militants or attacks laid by them.

"We expected that there would be instances where they needed to pause and reposition forces, you know, because the enemy gets a vote," Dorrian said at the Pentagon. "The Iraqis have made the determination that now is the time to do that, and we've continued to conduct strikes in support of them, to go against tunnels, the command and control network for Daesh."

Daesh is an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

The extremist group has massacred perceived opponents on several occasions, and is widely believed to be rooting out anyone who potentially could rise up against it, focusing on Iraqis with military training or past links to security forces.

The U.N. office said civilians from across the region south of Mosul were being herded into Hamam al-Alil, a militant-held town where the population has more than doubled to 60,000 since the forced displacement began.

There the militants separated former members of the security forces from women and children, and took both groups onward to Mosul, the U.N. agency said. It said 190 former security forces were killed Wednesday at the Ghazlani military base on the southern edge of Mosul, and 42 civilians were killed at another base for refusing to join the Islamic State. Another 24 people reportedly were shot dead Tuesday.

Shamdasani said that the reports "have been corroborated to the extent possible," but she warned that "it doesn't mean there aren't more."

Zeid Raad al-Hussein, the U.N. human-rights chief, in a statement called the extremists' use of human shields a "depraved cowardly strategy."

advance slow-going

Iraq opened a large-scale operation on Oct. 17 aimed at retaking Mosul, which fell to the Islamic State in a matter of days in the summer of 2014. Iraqi forces are advancing from several directions, but are still well outside the city itself.

Iraqi forces, including the Iraqi army, elite counterterrorism forces and Kurdish peshmerga, have made significant progress in recapturing territory surrounding Mosul since the operation began.

Dorrian said the pause was not an indication that the operation had veered off course.

Maj. Gen. Najim Jabouri, who heads the operations command for Nineveh, the home province of Mosul, said forces on Mosul's southern front had paused to "consolidate the achievements" and reorganize, also blaming poor weather.

"Tomorrow if the weather is good, we will advance according to the plan," he said.

Iraqi forces are within 4 miles from the edge of Mosul on the eastern front, where the elite special forces are leading the charge. But progress has been slower in the south, where Iraqi forces are still 20 miles from the city.

"We are now waiting for the other [forces] to get as close to the city as we are," said Lt. Gen. Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, head of the counterterrorism force.

The U.S. military, which is providing airstrikes and ground support for the operation, said it tried to disrupt the forced displacement of civilians south of Mosul earlier this week by striking militant vehicles being used in the operation.

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler said the U.S.-led coalition conducted "precision strikes" on vehicles that were unoccupied and far away from civilians.

"We were able to do that without harming any civilians and we verified we were able to degrade their planned use of those vehicles," he said. He said the forced displacement was another example of the group's "atrocities."

Reports emerged earlier this week that Islamic State militants were going door to door in villages south of Mosul, ordering hundreds of civilians at gunpoint on a forced march north into the city, apparently using them as human shields.

"IS took all of us from our homes at gunpoint and told us they were taking us with them to Mosul," Ahmed Bilal Harish said Wednesday. "They said if you don't come with us you're an unbeliever."

He said he and his family escaped when a volley of airstrikes caused the fighters to scatter during the 25-mile trek from their home in the town of Shura to Mosul.

The U.N. and rights groups fear that more than 200,000 civilians could be displaced in the opening weeks of the offensive. Mosul is still home to more than 1 million people.

The Islamic State has built up elaborate defenses on the outskirts of the city, including an extensive tunnel network, and has planted large numbers of explosive booby traps to slow the troops' progress.

Isler said Iraqi forces have retaken 40 villages from the Islamic State near Mosul since the operation began. But most of the fighting has taken place in a belt of sparsely populated farming communities outside the city.

Isler said Iraqi troops were consolidating gains made east and south of the city earlier this week, but insisted "momentum" was still on their side. He said the U.S.-led coalition has stepped up airstrikes against the militants, and is carrying out three times as many as it did during previous campaigns to drive the Islamic State from other Iraqi cities.

The operation to retake Mosul is the largest military offensive by Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and involves more than 25,000 troops, Kurdish forces, Sunni tribal fighters and state-sanctioned Shiite militias.

It is expected to take weeks, if not months, to drive the extremist group from its last urban bastion in Iraq.

