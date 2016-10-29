Fraternity chapter at UCA suspended after photo surfaces of member in apparent blackface

The Sigma Tau Gamma chapter at the University of Central Arkansas has been suspended by the national fraternity after a photo surfaced of what appears to be one of its members in blackface.

Steve Latour, the fraternity’s CEO, said the unnamed student has been suspended from the fraternity and a panel will meet Sunday afternoon to decide if he’ll be expelled.

“We just have zero tolerance for that type of behavior,” said Latour, who found out about the photo around 1 p.m.

The photo, a screenshot from an Instagram post, shows a man in a sweater with what looks like black paint covering his face and neck. The Instagram location is listed as “Sigma Tau Gamma — UCA” and the caption reads, “It was a bold night.” The man with the covered face is pictured to the right of two other men.

“This picture is highly offensive and repugnant, and this representation goes against all we at UCA believe in and stand for,” UCA President Tom Courtway said in a statement.

Courtway said the photo will be investigated and “dealt with accordingly.”

On Twitter, Students for the Propagation of Black Culture at UCA said, “On behalf of the black student population, this is not acceptable & is highly offensive.”

The photo comes two days after Sigma Tau Gamma sent a nationwide email to all the fraternity’s members, reminding them to not wear offensive costumes while celebrating Halloween.

“What might be harmless to you, might be extremely offensive and hurtful to others,” the email said.

“Ask yourself, would I want a photo of me in this costume or next to someone in this costume to end up on the Internet for my family, professors, employer and future spouse to see? Who would want to explain that photo to a prospective employer or the news media?”

Latour said he believes he knows the student’s identity. He said his name would be released if he’s expelled.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.