Air raids in Yemen hit prisons, kill civilians in west

SANAA, Yemen -- Dozens of prisoners and security personnel were feared dead after Saudi-led airstrikes on Saturday battered two prisons inside a security headquarters in a western port city, security and medical officials said.

The airstrikes bombed the al-Zaydiya security headquarters in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The building contained two prisons, and many prisoners and security forces were killed in the strikes, the officials said.

The city is under control of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, who seized the capital and much of the northern region in 2014. The Houthis' TV network al-Masirah said that 43 people were killed in the airstrikes, but it was not immediately possible to verify its account.

The airstrikes came hours after warplanes rained bombs on houses of civilians in the western city of Taiz, killing at least 18 people, including children.

The latest airstrikes occurred at a time Yemen's president in exile has turned down a United Nations peace deal aimed at ending the country's devastating conflict, saying it "rewards" Yemen's rebels.

The proposed peace deal gives the Houthi rebels -- who seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and eventually forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi out of Yemen -- a share in the future government. It also reduces some of the president's powers in exchange for a rebel withdrawal from major cities.

Hadi made his remarks during a visit Saturday by the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

"The Yemeni people have condemned these ideas and the so-called road map out of belief that the deal is a gateway to more suffering and war," a statement by the presidency quoted Hadi as saying.

"The ideas presented ... carry the seeds of war," he added. "It rewards the coup leaders and punishes the Yemeni people at the same time."

The statement said Hadi told Ahmed that peace is only attainable when the rebel "coup" is reversed, based on a U.N. Security Council resolution that stipulates the rebels must lay down their weapons and withdraw from cities as a precondition to any peace agreement.

A presidency official said Hadi has come under heavy international pressure to accept the deal. He said ambassadors of the United States, France, China and Russia have held meetings with Hadi and his prime minister in the past 24 hours to press him to accept the deal. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The conflict in Yemen has left more than 10,000 people dead and injured and displaced nearly 3 million people. The Arab world's poorest nation already had been suffering from high rates of malnutrition, and the war and a blockade imposed by a Saudi-led military coalition have pushed the country deeper into starvation and turmoil.

Rights groups have accused the Saudi-led coalition of killing civilians, while trying to target rebels. Weddings, funerals, schools and hospitals have been bombed in the past year.

Witnesses say a car bomb exploded Saturday in the southern city of Aden at a checkpoint steps away from the central bank, which had been relocated recently from Sanaa, the rebel-held capital.

The bomb wounded three soldiers and caused panic in the busy commercial district of Crater, the witnesses said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

A Section on 10/30/2016