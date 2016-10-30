Beebe High hosts first daylight saving time 5K

— For the first time, Beebe High School will host a night run that gives participants the chance to record “the fastest time ever.”

The Fastest Little 5K on Earth will take place at Beebe High School, 120 W. Center St., on Nov. 6, the day daylight saving time ends. The glow-in-the-dark race will begin at 1:55 a.m.

“While they are running and walking, we turn the clock back,” said Anita Kearney, Beebe High School secretary and Project Graduation coordinator. “So the participants will receive the fastest time ever.”

The glow run will raise money for the school’s Project Graduation, which will take place at 11 p.m. May 12 and provide a fun environment for seniors post-graduation.

“It’s kind of like a lock-in, and it’s to encourage the graduating class during the evening to stay off the road, stay away from parties,” Kearney said.

The idea for the 5K came from a friend of Dana Daniel, Beebe High School’s special-education teacher and chairwoman for Project Graduation’s upcoming 5K and its traditional golf tournament fundraiser, which took place Oct. 22.

Daniel said Project Graduation is a benefit for Beebe seniors.

“It’s important to keep them safe. Statistically, that’s one of the most dangerous nights of the year for teenagers: prom and graduation,” she said. “Another part is to be together. This is the last time that they can be together with some of their classmates ever. They’ll all start going their separate ways.”

Throughout the school year, Beebe High School seniors earn points that they can redeem at Project Graduation for prizes such as laptops, smartwatches, refrigerators and more. The Fastest Little 5K on Earth is a first for the school’s Project Graduation.

“We encourage everyone in the community and the surrounding communities to join,” Kearney said. “It’ll be on campus. We’ll have the gates blocked, so it’s a safe walk on campus.”

Kearney said she will participate in the glow run and that one does not have to run.

“I’m a walker; it’ll take me awhile,” she said. “I know we have some people who are coming that are runners who do a lot of 5Ks around the state.”

Daniel will be at one of the four refreshment stations handing out water and Gatorade to participants. Daniel said parents will also be working along the route — which will go past Illinois Street, in front of City Hall, through the Arkansas State University-Beebe campus and back to the high school — and there will be police at the starting and finish lines.

“Since it’s a night run, we thought we need to make sure we have a police presence,” Daniel said.

So far, about 50 people have registered for the event.

“We would love to hit the hundreds — 200 or more,” Kearney said.

Registration for the 5K includes a T-shirt and glow-in-the-dark items, but participants are encouraged to bring their own items as well.

“The logo on the T-shirt is glow-in-the-dark. Plus, we’ll be handing out these little lights that can go on their heads,” Kearney said. “I’m going to the Dollar Tree and buying a bunch of glow-stick bracelets. I think we’re going to have some backlights set up as decoration.”

Kearney said students are looking forward to the event.

“They’re looking forward to the time of day that it happens because it’s never been done, and it being glow-in-the-dark,” she said. “Everybody loves glow-in-the-dark these days.”

About 90 percent of the money raised through Project Graduation fundraisers will will be used to purchase prizes for seniors, and the other 10 percent will provide food for Project Graduation, Kearney said.

“We hope that they walk away knowing that there is a way to provide a safe environment for teens in high school, and also, it’s good to participate in local events and fundraisers,” she said. “Mostly, we push the safe environments, and that’s why we’re raising money.”

Daniel agreed that safety is the overall goal of Project Graduation.

“I want the community to know that we’re providing a safe atmosphere for our kids, that we do these fundraisers the entire year long for the safety of our kids,” she said. “I think there are prizes and other things that are good about Project Graduation, but the overall goal is just that: to keep them safe and happy.”

Kearney encourages 5K participants to arrive at the event no later than 1:30 a.m. The registration fee for The Fastest Little 5K on Earth is $40. For more information, visit fastestlittle5konearth.wordpress.com.

