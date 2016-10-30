Second quarter spurt lifts UCA

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 45, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 10

Central Arkansas won its sixth consecutive game on the strength of a 24-point second quarter, routing Southeastern Louisiana 45-10 on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

The victory moved the Bears (7-1, 6-0 Southland) into a first-place tie in the Southland Conference with Sam Houston State, which defeated out-of-conference foe Texas Southern on Saturday. UCA and Sam Houston State will play in the regular-season finale Nov. 19 in Huntsville, Texas.

Southeastern Louisiana (4-4, 4-2) entered the game just one game back of the conference leaders in the loss column.

"I'm more pleased after this one than I have been in a couple of weeks," UCA Coach Steve Campbell said. "This was a good football team. They've been to the playoffs two of the last four years. They've got good tradition. They've got a lot of real good players."

UCA and Southeastern Louisiana (4-4, 4-2) were scoreless after the first quarter, but the Bears took a 7-0 lead with 13:16 left in the second quarter when quarterback Hayden Hildebrand ran in from 4 yards out on third and 1.

After the Lions went three-and-out, the Bears moved the ball 21 yards to set up Matt Cummins' 47-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 9:54 left in the first half.

On the Lions' next possession, quarterback Justin Alo's third-and-10 pass was intercepted and returned 32 yards for a touchdown by UCA's Tyler Williams for a 17-0 advantage.

An 11-play, 61-yard drive allowed Jonathon Tatum of Southeastern Louisiana to make a 31-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-3 with 5:13 left in the half.

The Bears' second interception of the quarter, this one by Tremon Smith off of D'Shaie Landor's pass, set up a seven-play, 38-yard drive capped by Hildebrand's 7-yard touchdown pass to Cody Dauksch for a 24-3 halftime lead.

The Bears stretched their lead to 38-3 in the third quarter with a 6-yard pass from Hildebrand to tight end Scott Matiaha and a 7-yarder to wide receiver Desmond Smith. The first capped a 14-play, 69-yard drive that took 6:36 off the clock. The second came after a forced fumble by Chris Chambers and recovery by Jordan Toliver.

Hildebrand finished 21-of-27 passing for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns. Roman Gordon had four catches for 61 yards.

UCA rushed 61 times for 288 yards, led by Jarvis Cooper's 10 carries for 69 yards. Seven different players had at least 20 yards rushing for the Bears.

UCA's defense, which entered the game leading the nation against the rush, allowed 78 yards on 26 carries and recorded seven lost-yardage plays. Alo and Landor combined to complete 7 of 19 passes for 83 yards for Southeastern Louisiana.

Sports on 10/30/2016