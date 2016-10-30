INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 107 E. Markham St., business, Brent Birch, midnight Oct. 16, property valued at $4,530.
72202
• 1423 S. Schiller St., residence, Ralph Washington, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, property value unknown.
• 615 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Dr., residence, Chloe Kohlman, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 18, property value unknown.
72204
• 4 Wynne Circle, residence, William Ewing, 6:40 a.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $901.
• 11515 David O Dodd Rd., residence, Jody Niederberger, 3 p.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $1,696.
• 8905 Morris Manor Dr., residence, Stacey Bolden, 6 p.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $440.
• 5204 W. 28th St., residence, Victor Owen, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18, cash totaling $296, property valued at $1,520.
• 3401 Fair Park Blvd., residence, Frederick Randolph, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $1,500.
• 1823 Booker St., residence, Lisa Gibson, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $85.
• 1701 Leander Dr., residence, Jenna Martinez, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $3,580.
• 3519 W. 18th St., residence, Mykenaia Johnson, noon Oct. 20, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $1,200.
72205
• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Livia Nelson, 8 a.m. Oct. 10, property valued at $351.
• 523 N. University Ave., residence, Janice Brandon, noon Oct. 10, property valued at $100.
• 2511 W. 7th St., business, Rodney McDuffie, 5 p.m. Oct. 14, property valued at $10,200.
• 302 Thayer St., residence, Charlotte Hickerson, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 16, property value unknown.
72206
• 1809 Deuerling Rd., residence, Kelly Griggs, 4 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $351.
• 2314 S. Pulaski St., residence, Jessica Pippins, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $700.
• 2419 S. Schiller St., residence, Shirley Williams, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $10.
• 1203 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Louis Wilson, noon Oct. 18, property value unknown.
• 2419 S. Schiller St., residence, Shirley Williams, 8:55 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $100.
72207
• 7111 Indiana Ave., residence, Joshua Lipe, 11 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $3,000.
72209
• 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Greg Wood, 5 p.m. Oct. 14, property valued at $60,000.
• 5113 Loetscher Lane, residence, George Fuell, 1 p.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $1,200.
• 6600 Lancaster Rd., residence, Alexandria Hubbard, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $360.
72103
• 103 Main St., residence, Brandon Letson, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 16, cash totaling $6, property value unknown.
72211
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Robert Andrews, 7 a.m. Oct. 15, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $805.
• 418 Markham Mesa Place, residence, Helen Clingmon, 11 a.m. Oct. 16, property value unknown.
• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Zonnie Burnell, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 20, cash totaling $40, property value unknown.
• 701 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Mary Aponte, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 20, property value unknown.
• 601 Nan Circle, residence, Penny Wittenburg, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $160.
72212
• 46 Morrison Court, residence, John Bullen, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $1,002.
72223
• 11702 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Maria Roy, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1, property value unknown.
72227
• 3908 Foxcroft Rd., residence, John Slater, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $750.
• 2121 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Judy Bowers, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $300.
North Little Rock
72113
• 10702 Burkhalter Haas Dr., Apt. 15, residence, Tyler Calvin, 11:26 a.m. Oct. 20, property value unknown.
72114
• 800 N Beech St., Bldg. 9 Apt. 129, residence, Sharonica Wright, 8:26 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $1,533.
• 2306 Railroad Ave., residence, Robert Burton, 1:14 p.m. Oct. 16, property value unknown.
• 815 N. Cypress St., residence, Lachella Calvin, 10 a.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $1,600.
• 15 Lori Lane, residence, Sara Castleberry, 11:39 a.m. Oct. 20, property value unknown.
• 177 Melrose Circle, residence, Evelyn Coley, 9 a.m. Oct. 21, property valued at $450.
72116
• 323 W. L Ave., Apt. B, residence, Anita Rose, 9 a.m. Oct. 18, property valued at $1,730.
72117
• 707 Hyacinth St., residence, Bertha Banks, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 17, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $3,200.
• 928 Roseclair Dr., residence, Jimmey Bunting, 8:52 p.m. Oct. 17, cash totaling $40, property valued at $30.
72118
• 2412 Northeast Circle, residence, Reginald Davis, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $200.
• 319 W. 47th St., residence, Andrew Garner, 3 p.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $9,075.
• 5208 N. Chandler St., residence, Ceciley Neal, 9 p.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $900.
• 305 W. 50th St., Apt. B, residence, Kassey McKinney, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, cash totaling $30, property valued at $1,100.
• 6005 Nicole Dr., residence, Tee Mackey, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 20, cash totaling $500, property valued at $880.
• 2000 Parkway Dr., Bldg. 2 Apt. 216, residence, Britt Holloway, 6 p.m. Oct. 20, cash totaling $200, property valued at $200.
• 924 W. 54th St., residence, Carolyn Edwards, 9:39 a.m. Oct. 21, property valued at $100.
Metro on 10/30/2016
Print Headline: Burglaries
