Dump's 300,000 tires whittled down to 320

The mountain of tires improperly stored at a publicly funded tire-processing facility has shrunk about 99.9 percent since this summer, thanks to more funding, new equipment and fewer tires taken in, said Justin Sparrow, director of the West River Valley Waste Tire Inter-District.

"We're still alive and we're still functioning, believe it or not," said Jimmy Hart, county judge of Conway County. "We are making some progress on our cleanup efforts."

Sparrow is director of the West River Valley Waste Tire Inter-District and the West River Valley Regional Solid Waste Management District, which deals with solid waste other than tires. Hart is president of the board of both districts.

The tire district is made up of Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Conway, Sebastian, Logan, Scott, Yell and Perry counties. The solid-waste district does not include Sebastian County.

The tire district's tire-processing facility in Clarksville held an estimated 300,000 tires, far exceeding its permit limits. It was down to 320 tires as of a Sept. 29 inspection by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

But most of the contents of a second tire dump owned by the West River Valley Waste Tire Inter-District is still sitting in and around a Knoxville warehouse that doesn't have a permit. Estimates of tires at that site were as high as 300,000, but Sparrow said 150,000 was more accurate.

It'll cost the district about $315,000 to clean up the Knoxville site, but about 23,000 tires already have been removed and workers with Mosquito Joe have been spraying every 21 days to keep mosquitoes from becoming a hazard at the site.

Illegal tire dumps can attract insects, such as mosquitoes, and rodents and are particularly hazardous if they catch fire. Tire fires are difficult to put out, and chemicals in the tires can leak and contaminate the soil.

The Clarksville site is up and running again after receiving more funding from the Department of Environmental Quality and money from some state legislators' general improvement funds. The funding helped the district purchase new equipment with which to chop up tires and turn them into rubber mulch and fuel. Large truck tires are usually ground up and taken to a landfill instead of being recycled.

Other districts, like the East Arkansas Waste Tire Inter-District, also have stopped sending tires to Clarksville, lessening the usual flow of tires there while the West River district continues to clean up.

Since April, with financial help, the district also has been able to pay back the tens of thousands of dollars owed to contractors, Sparrow said.

When the district finishes clearing up the Knoxville site, Sparrow said he'd like to see if he can work more on tire recycling.

"I'd like to upgrade our equipment so we can process and recycle our truck tires," he said. "I'm looking forward to the day when we can spend money towards upgrading equipment. I think we're making progress."

West River Valley's overload of scrap tires is not an isolated occurrence among scrap-tire districts in the state, which is home to numerous other tire dumps on rural properties and owned privately.

At least three of the 12 districts, which are funded through state tax dollars, have been cited since 2011 for tire dumps exceeding the permitted or legal limits, according to Department of Environmental Quality records. Those districts are West River Valley, White River Waste Tire Management District and the Upper-Southwest Arkansas Waste Tire Management District. A fourth -- the Ozark Mountain Regional Solid Waste District -- was home to a tire dump abandoned by a private company with which it had a contract.

In July, the joint Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee of the Arkansas Legislature requested that Arkansas Legislative Audit study the districts' finances, whether the districts were following all state laws and how districts calculate the number of tires processed. That request was later amended to apply only to the West River Valley district, which had financial problems and an Arkansas State Police investigation into its management. That investigation, now in the hands of the Pope County prosecutor's office, is ongoing.

Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who had proposed the study that the rest of the committee approved in July, said the West River audit would be "in-depth," given the district's particular "mismanagement." The study of West River would serve as a pattern for future similar studies of the state's remaining waste-tire districts, he said.

"It's not that they're not doing the audit," Hammer said. "They're waiting for West River to come in, and they want to get the results of that before they move on and do the other ones."

Hammer and others, including Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, had wanted a study completed before the 2017 legislative session to help inform any potential legislation that might be proposed during the session.

Metro on 10/30/2016