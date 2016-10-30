Five Razorbacks soccer players earn All-SEC honors

Five Arkansas soccer players earned All-SEC honors Sunday following the best regular season in program history.

Senior midfielder Claire Kelley earned first-team All-SEC honor, while junior defender Jessi Hartzler and sophomore defender Qyara Winston were named to the second-team. Midfielders Stefani Doyle and Kayla McKeon made the freshman All-SEC team.

The players were recognized with No. 23 Arkansas (15-4, 8-3) set to enter the SEC Tournament as a No. 3 seed, the result of a 13-1 start that included a 6-0 start in SEC play and wins over then-No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Florida.

Kelley has seven goals (including two game-winners), a season career-high 13 assists and 27 points. She is one assist shy of passing Holly Collins (26 assists) to become the program's outright career assist leader.

Hartzler has seven goals and four game-winners. She was named SEC and NCAA Player of the Week after scoring two both Arkansas goals in the 2-1 win over Florida, the Razorbacks first ever victory over the Gators. Winston helped lead a defense that has pitched five shutouts.

McKeon leads the team with eight goals, while Doyle has six.