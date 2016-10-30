Forget election, what happened to Hogs?

Last week, early voting began for president of the United States, legalized medical weed in Arkansas and dozens of other decisions that need everyone's attention.

So, the most talked-about subject in Arkansas this past week?

Does Donald Trump have enough bullets to continue to shoot himself in the foot?

Is Hillary Clinton a threat to national security?

Will either Trump or Clinton truly lighten the burden of taxes, cost of prescriptions or rising cost of Obamacare?

Nope, not in the Natural State. There was something that apparently was more important.

How did the Arkansas Razorbacks lose to Auburn 56-3?

Hours were spent reading emails, tweets and texts about it, as well as listening to discussions on talk radio.

Granted, KABZ-FM, 103.7, The Buzz, is a sports station, and that might have something to do with why the Hogs seemed more important than even taxes -- but here are the five most-often-asked questions or areas of concern, in no particular order.

1. Why didn't the Razorbacks defense put more men in the box and force the Tigers to throw?

Auburn ran for 543 yards and 5 touchdowns (the Tigers had 1 passing touchdown), so that is a very legitimate question and the only answer seems to be the coaching staff didn't think it would make a difference. It may not have made a difference, but trying would have slowed the talk.

Because, even though Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn made his reputation on moving the ball through the air quickly, he never has been a one-trick pony. He dances with who brought him, and Oct. 22, with an extra week to prepare, he added new plays and included new players to a hurry-up-and-run-for-another-first-down ground attack.

2. Should defensive coordinator Robb Smith be fired?

Everyone raved about the changes Smith made on defense after his first season in 2014, including defensive backs not playing 10 yards off receivers. Now, Arkansas is back to doing that and the only answer has to be personnel, and that doesn't mean just defensive backs. The defensive line has not given the D-backs what they need -- pressure on the quarterback. Obviously, the Hogs are playing off the receivers to save touchdowns.

3. Should offensive coordinator Dan Enos be fired?

It will be surprising if Enos isn't a head coach again after this season. Look at what he did for Brandon Allen, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it is obvious why Austin Allen was declared the starting quarterback in the spring. The play-calling is good. The issue has been blocking, which everyone should have known was going to be an issue after losing three veteran offensive linemen, two to the NFL. Arkansas is not Alabama, where Nick Saban just calls out: "Next."

4. Should Bret Bielema be fired?

People were talking about giving Bielema, Enos and Smith lifetime contracts after the TCU game. The Razorbacks should be a little better than they are, but their three losses were to No. 1 Alabama, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 15 Auburn. All three of those opponents play in the SEC West, which is college football's best division. Lots of games left this season before anyone mentions firings.

5. Should Jeff Long be fired?

What for? For hiring Bret Bielema after the debacle with John L. Smith? Long heard Bielema say after his first season that it was a thousand times more difficult competing in the SEC than he had imagined. Recruiting is the key; you can't have a zoo without animals.

Now, get out there and vote.

