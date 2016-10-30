Fourche Creek volunteers hold daylong cleanup

Plastic bottles, Styrofoam debris, paint buckets, old toilets, oil jugs, portable toilets and heaps of old tires -- not a collection one would associate with, as Little Rock Mayor Mike Stodola put it, "one of the most beautiful places in the entire state."

All day Saturday the Friends of Fourche Creek volunteer group hauled mounds of junk out of Little Rock's largest green space -- 1,800 acres of urban wetland centered on Fourche Creek.

The creek runs through braided channels coursing through the southern border of the city. And this time of year, it's a placid current, murky and shaded by the centuries-old cypress trees whose rust-orange leaves have been painted by autumn.

"It will give you a new appreciation for the natural beauty and how important it is to protect Fourche Creek from ourselves," Stodola said before the crowd gathered Saturday morning at Interstate Park for the cleanup.

But judging from the amount of garbage that lined the creek, despite the volunteers' regular cleanups, one doesn't get the sense it is such a prized destination.

The Friends of Fourche Creek are working to change that.

"As bad as this still is, it's not even close to what it was," Debbie Doss said as she canoed down the creek, picking up a plastic bottle here, a Styrofoam chunk there.

Like several of the group's participants, Doss was originally a member of the Arkansas Canoe Club when the Arkansas Audubon Society pulled together several environmental and recreation groups to form Friends of Fourche Creek. Today the group is a nexus of 17 organizations, including Little Rock, Keep Little Rock Beautiful, the Arkansas Geocachers Association and the Central Arkansas Master Naturalists.

In the two years since the group's founding, the creek has become beloved by its members.

"This is a great resource that could really make the city proud, but instead it's become another city dump," Doss said. "We need real solutions, like a dedicated worker and cracking down on illegal dumping."

Beyond spreading word of the creek's beauty, the group's aim is to seek real protections implemented by the city. The creek has become a popular site for illegal dumping, as evident by the portable toilets, mattresses, sofas and even an old 16-foot speed boat the group retrieved from the creek bottom.

But the litter that flows throughout the waterway as ubiquitously as driftwood is blamed on city runoff. Rainwater streams over the urban cityscape, lifting the litter through storm drains and downhill into Fourche Creek, which eventually flows into the Arkansas River.

Every rainstorm brings in a new batch of plastic bottles, bags and Styrofoam bits. For two years Friends of Fourche Creek have fought the inflow of trash -- a Sisyphean task. Now they want to see the city take on more of a role in its protection.

"We're really happy to see the mayor checking in on us again, but we really need for the city to have some boots on the ground doing the actual work and not just talking about it at the big events," said Cowper Chadbourn, one of the group's dedicated members.

"Last year I put in 800 hours personally into cleaning up this creek," he said. "If I'm putting in 800 hours, it proves that if somebody was working an eight-hour day and their job was to clean the creek, this thing would be ten times better."

The environmental impact pollution has had on the creek's ecology also has seldom been studied, according to Stephen O'Neal, a biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The wetland is a natural habitat to several species of salamander, which he says are the most susceptible to any kind of pollution.

"There's animals out there that people just have no idea about because they don't even know that this is here," O'Neal said. "It's actually a living, vibrant ecology system, fully functional with fish and macroinvertebrates and turtles.

"It's got everything that you would have in some of the wildest parts of Arkansas."

Metro on 10/30/2016