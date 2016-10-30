Garvan Gardens to showcase Benton man’s wildlife photography

One Benton man is living proof that people can explore and share their passions at any age. At 62, Sid Gipson of Benton will have his first photography exhibit on display, and the setting couldn’t be more fitting. With flowers and nature as his favorite photography subjects, his work will be showcased at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs — the garden mecca of the state — all through November.

The preservation of plants and nature is one of Gipson’s strong convictions, so 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of his photography will go to Garvan Gardens to support is mission of preservation and education. Gipson and his wife, Pat, a Master Gardener, are members of the Gardens as well.

Gipson’s exhibit, Arkansas Images: Flowers, Feathers and Fur, will be set up daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Garvan Gardens’ Magnolia Room.

With no formal photography training, Gipson said, he is a “true amateur” who has never sold any of his work. By day, he works as director of Internal Audit for Baptist Health in Little Rock.

Gipson was introduced to “real photography,” as he called it, while on the yearbook staff at Benton High School. He learned the now-lost art of developing film in a darkroom, while also gaining interest in videography.

His interest further developed with his wife, Pat, and the two would travel taking photos and video of wildlife. In the early 2000s, at his wife’s encouragement, Gipson began focusing more on still photography and less on videography.

His preferred camera is the Canon EOS Rebel T3i that his wife surprised him with on his birthday in 2012.

“The introduction of digital cameras opened a new world to me, and I have been hooked on photography ever since,” Gipson said.

Photography is Gipson’s way of expressing his experience through life with his loved ones and friends, he noted.

“Sharing my experience through my pictures makes a tremendous difference,” he said. “A picture truly is worth a thousand words. How can one adequately describe in words a beautiful flower, a bobcat silently slipping through the woods at daylight or the majestic beauty of a winter sunset to another person in a way that enables them to visualize what you saw and experienced?”

A photo ensures that “nothing is lost in translation,” Gipson added.

Photography also keeps Gipson learning and growing, he said. For someone with an accounting and auditing background, the art helps Gipson flex his creativity.

“It’s fun to break the mold and escape the stereotype of a business person,” he said.

Producing a unique picture can also be relaxing and gratifying for him.

“I especially enjoy nature photography because each picture represents an experience that will never be seen in exactly the same way at the same time,” Gipson said. “Successfully capturing a split second in time is very rewarding and gratifying, especially with all of the variables beyond our control, such as lighting, motion and obstacles.”

Gipson enjoys photographing wildlife the most because of the challenge and the captivating results that are produced.

“As a guest in their home, I must respect their space and attempt to be invisible to them,” he said. “Otherwise, I will either miss a shot or never have the opportunity to take a shot.

A deer hunter as well, Gipson said he has noticed details in his surroundings while waiting for a large buck.

“I would notice so many other things, such as other animals, birds and butterflies while sitting and waiting. I finally married my passions and have a rifle in my hands, with my camera in reach at all times. I might get a shot at a large buck every two or three years, but I shoot pictures more often.”

Gipson said he is “thrilled” to have his work on display at Garvan Gardens, where his wife directs a free handbell concert in the Anthony Chapel every year around the holidays. All of the flower photos in the exhibit were taken in the Gipsons’ backyard, as well as most of the bird photos and some of the animal prints.

Pat Gipson deserves the credit for the garden landscapes depicted in the photos, her husband said. As an advanced Master Gardener, “she has created several types of gardens in our yard with hundreds of plants,” he said. “It is a really cool partnership. She does all of the work, and I get to take the pictures.”

All that Gipson hopes of his first exhibit is that spectators enjoy his images, he said.

“Most importantly, I hope my work inspires people not to take nature for granted. I hope they look at nature in a different way and take the time to not only observe things, but also see the details and experience the wonder of nature,” Gipson said. “If my pictures bring smiles to folks’ faces, then I will feel like I have succeeded as a nature photographer.”