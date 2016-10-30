Gators smother Bulldogs, remain king of 'cocktail'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Raise a glass to Florida's defense. Maybe even the whole bottle.

The 14th-ranked Gators used a dominant defensive effort to dismantle Georgia 24-10 on Saturday.

The unit stuffed Nick Chubb, holding him to 20 yards on nine carries, and rattled freshman quarterback Jacob Eason. The Bulldogs finished with a season-low 164 yards -- about 239 below their average.

"Defensively, what do you say?" Florida Coach Jim McElwain asked.

Playing just their second game in four weeks, the Gators won their third consecutive "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." It was Florida's 21st victory against the Bulldogs in the past 27 years.

McElwain toasted his defense after the latest one.

"We wanted to try to make them as one-dimensional as possible, and the dimension we wanted was to try to make them throw the ball," he said. "Our gap control in the run game was pretty spot on."

The Gators (6-1, 4-1 SEC) forced seven three-and-outs and stopped two fourth-down plays on Georgia's final two drives.

The biggest mismatch was up front, where Florida's defense controlled the line of scrimmage. That's nothing new for Georgia (4-4, 2-4), whose offensive line has been a target for criticism all season.

The Bulldogs lost for the fourth time in their past five games, and first-year Coach Kirby Smart fell to 1-6 in the series as a player and coach.

McElwain improved to 2-0, including a victory against his former colleague and close friend. Smart and McElwain worked at Alabama (2008-11) together, and the Tide went 48-6 and claimed two national championships with them as coordinators.

Florida did nothing spectacular offensively, managing 231 yards.

NO. 9 TEXAS A&M 52,

NEW MEXICO STATE 10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Christian Kirk returned two punts for touchdowns and added a third score on a reception to help No. 9 Texas A&M rout New Mexico State.

Texas A&M (7-1) took a break from SEC play to face a Sun Belt team a week after suffering its first loss at top-ranked Alabama.

Kirk returned punts for 70 and 73 yards to become the first player in school history with two punt return scores in a game. He has four in his career, which is a Texas A&M record.

Tyler Rogers threw for 138 yards and a touchdown and ran for 40 yards for New Mexico State (2-6).

KENTUCKY 35, MISSOURI 21

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Benny Snell rushed 38 times for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Boom Williams added 19 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown as Kentucky defeated Missouri.

Stephen Johnson completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 208 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception as the Wildcats piled up 582 yards of offense, their highest conference output since Nov. 11, 2006, when they had 597 yards in a 38-26 victory against Vanderbilt.

Missouri (2-6, 0-4 SEC) has allowed 500 or more yards of offense in four consecutive games, the worst such stretch in school history.

Drew Lock was 18-of-31 passing for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed 6 times for 34 yards.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 56, SAMFORD 41

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Nick Fitzgerald tied a Mississippi State record with seven total touchdowns and led the Bulldogs to a victory over Samford (6-2).

The victory snapped Mississippi State's three-game losing streak and the Bulldogs (3-5) had 669 yards of total offense.

Fitzgerald was 20-of-35 passing for 417 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 117 yards and two more touchdowns.

Donald Gray caught three of Fitzgerald's touchdown passes and totaled a career-high 207 yards receiving. Fred Ross had 9 catches for 107 yards and 1 touchdown for Mississippi State.

