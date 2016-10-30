Kincade’s six TD passes lead Tigers over Lions

Devante Kincade passed for a career-high 457 yards and 6 touchdowns on 23-of-26 passing to lead Grambling State to a 70-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday before 18,543 at Grambling, La.

Half of the touchdown throws were to Chad Williams, who finished with 236 yards on eight catches, including a 70-yard touchdown on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage. Williams also had a 25-yard touchdown catch later in the first quarter and a 56-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Grambling (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held UAPB (1-7, 1-5) to 177 total yards while racking up 743 yards of its own. A 28-point second quarter put the Tigers ahead 42-0 at halftime.

UAPB quarterback Brandon Duncan was 21 of 37 for 162 yards with 2 interceptions. Willie Young caught eight passes for 66 yards. Eleven Golden Lions had receptions.

The Golden Lions punted 11 times, were 2 of 18 on third downs, turned the ball over twice and averaged 0.2 yards per rush.

Lyndemian Brooks ran for 120 yards on 15 carries for Grambling. Jordan Jones had 2 touchdown catches, Charles Wright had 2 touchdown runs and Arkez Cooper returned an interception 22 yards for a score.

Also scoring for the Tigers was Dominique Leake and Jestin Kelly. The defense had six sacks and posted its first shutout since 2011.

