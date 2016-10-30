SWAC
Kincade’s six TD passes lead Tigers over Lions
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
Devante Kincade passed for a career-high 457 yards and 6 touchdowns on 23-of-26 passing to lead Grambling State to a 70-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday before 18,543 at Grambling, La.
Half of the touchdown throws were to Chad Williams, who finished with 236 yards on eight catches, including a 70-yard touchdown on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage. Williams also had a 25-yard touchdown catch later in the first quarter and a 56-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Grambling (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held UAPB (1-7, 1-5) to 177 total yards while racking up 743 yards of its own. A 28-point second quarter put the Tigers ahead 42-0 at halftime.
UAPB quarterback Brandon Duncan was 21 of 37 for 162 yards with 2 interceptions. Willie Young caught eight passes for 66 yards. Eleven Golden Lions had receptions.
The Golden Lions punted 11 times, were 2 of 18 on third downs, turned the ball over twice and averaged 0.2 yards per rush.
Lyndemian Brooks ran for 120 yards on 15 carries for Grambling. Jordan Jones had 2 touchdown catches, Charles Wright had 2 touchdown runs and Arkez Cooper returned an interception 22 yards for a score.
Also scoring for the Tigers was Dominique Leake and Jestin Kelly. The defense had six sacks and posted its first shutout since 2011.
Sports on 10/30/2016
Print Headline: Kincade’s six TD passes lead Tigers over Lions
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Kincade’s six TD passes lead Tigers over Lions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.