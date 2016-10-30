French vow: Shut Paris migrant camp

PARIS -- French President Francois Hollande vowed Saturday to shut down a bulging migrant camp in Paris, after his government moved 5,000 people from a camp in northern France in an effort to tackle the migrant crisis.

The makeshift camps in Calais on the English Channel and in the French capital have become visible symbols of the country's struggle to accommodate migrants and refugees seeking better lives in Europe.

Hollande also urged Britain to do more to help underage migrants in Calais, a port city that has long been a magnet for desperate travelers from the Mideast and Africa seeking to reach British shores.

"We will evacuate the camps in Paris, because it cannot be a long-lasting solution," Hollande said.

He played down concerns that the closure of the Calais camp last week has driven its residents to the sidewalks of Paris, notably near the Stalingrad subway station.

Hollande insisted that France would shelter asylum seekers and deport those without the right to asylum.

Suicide bombings kill 9 in Nigeria city

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Twin explosions from female suicide bombers killed nine people and injured 24 in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri on Saturday morning, officials and witnesses said.

The first explosion came when two of the bombers tried to enter a camp holding more than 16,000 refugees from Boko Haram's Islamic uprising at about 7 a.m., according to civilian self-defense fighter Dan Batta. Military spokesman Col. Mustapha Anka said in a statement that there was only one attacker.

It was unclear whether the attackers were affiliated with any group, but Boko Haram has recently claimed responsibility for such bombings.

The second blast came half an hour later and about a mile away when a tricycle taxi carrying two passengers exploded outside a gas station, Anka said. The bomber was driving the taxi and following a fuel tanker "with the sole aim of gaining entry to cause maximum damage and casualty."

Nine bodies, including those of two suicide bombers, were recovered and 24 people were hospitalized, said Sani Datta, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fight

SRINAGAR, India -- Two Indian soldiers were killed in fighting with Pakistani soldiers and suspected militants along the volatile frontier in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

An army officer said militants overnight ambushed an Indian army patrol, killing one person, while Pakistani soldiers provided cover fire near the Machil sector along the Line of Control dividing the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media, said militants crossed over from Pakistani-controlled Kashmir while taking advantage of rugged terrain and thick foliage. He said Indian soldiers retaliated and killed an insurgent in what he described as "face-to-face combat."

He said the militants "mutilated" the body of the Indian soldier before fleeing to the Pakistani side.

There was no independent confirmation of the attack.

In a strongly worded statement, the Indian army called the soldier's mutilation a "despicable act."

Shortly after, cross-border clashes erupted at several posts in the Machil sector, killing another Indian soldier.

Spanish legislators OK new government

MADRID -- Spain's parliament voted Saturday to approve acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a new minority government, putting an end to the country's 10-month political deadlock.

Rajoy, leader of the conservative Popular Party, won a second term as prime minister with a 170-111 Parliamentary vote and 68 abstentions.

During the vote, hundreds of anti-Popular Party protesters marched through Madrid's downtown streets carrying signs reading "No To The Mafia Coup."

Rajoy needed a majority in the 350-seat parliament during a first confidence vote Thursday, but was rejected. He only needed more votes in favor than against during the second vote.

Going into the balloting, Rajoy had the support of 170 lawmakers, 137 of them from his own party. The rival Socialist party broke the deadlock by agreeing last week to abstain from the second vote. Fifteen of its members nonetheless voted against Rajoy on Saturday.

Former Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez resigned his parliamentary seat early Saturday, leaving only 349 members taking part in the confidence vote. With tears in his eyes, Sanchez said he would not defy his party's decision to pave the way for a Rajoy government by abstaining, but could not vote for Rajoy either.

A Section on 10/30/2016