A hunter’s guide to waterfowlers

I started duck and goose hunting relatively late in life. By the time I was invited on my first trip — a green-timber mallard hunt — I was in my late 20s. By then, I was well versed in hunting deer, squirrels, rabbits, quail, woodcocks, predators and other game animals, but I knew nothing about tactics for hunting waterfowl. Consequently, I spent lots of time picking the brains of those who were kind enough to share their blinds and hunting grounds.

Thinking back now, I realize I must have been bothersome as I asked one question, then another and another. But the men with whom I hunted never complained and always provided helpful answers. Because they were excellent teachers, I quickly learned a variety of tips that made my duck- and goose-hunting adventures more productive and fun — tips that continue to serve me well decades later.

Many helpful hints those elder nimrods shared were condensed to a few lines of copy and saved for future reference in my hunting journals. I share them with you now, so if you’re just starting to experience the joys of waterfowling, you, too, might benefit from the tutelage of those wise waterfowlers who had hundreds of years of combined experience pursuing ducks and geese. Even veteran hunters are likely to find a few savory tidbits here worth mulling over and putting to the test. I hope these tips serve you as well as they have me.

Tips and tails

Smart duck hunters have a rule: Call only to “tips and tails.” In other words, don’t call to ducks that are flying toward you. If, however, you can see one wingtip and the tail, or both wings and the tail, the duck isn’t looking your way, and it’s safe to blow the call.

Snowstorms and fog

When visibility is limited by fog or heavy snow, a caller can have a field day. In this situation, it pays to keep your call sounding at regular intervals, whether you see birds or not. Poor visibility may keep most ducks and geese on the ground, but if a flock is passing near you, they’ll hear your friendly calls and automatically set their landing gear. Few hunting moments are as exciting as hearing unseen waterfowl answering a call under these conditions.

The three B’s

To establish a proper lead when taking cross shots at ducks or geese, remember the three B’s: butt, beak, bang! Swing your shotgun from behind the bird, covering its butt and then its beak. As your shotgun’s muzzle comes through the bird’s beak, pull the trigger while still continuing your swing. Using this method will help you bag more birds than you miss.

Pick one

To bag a duck or goose, you must focus on that bird and that bird alone. Many hunters fail to do this, however, and embarrassing misses result. When you see several birds approaching, choose a single; then concentrate on proper aim and follow-through. If you miss, try to adjust, but stay with the same bird. Don’t attempt to bag a different bird. Get one on the water before thinking about a second.

Judging shot distance

It’s important to wait until waterfowl are well within range before firing. For most average hunters, that means 40 yards or less. But that’s a shorter distance than most folks think it is. Pace off 40 yards sometime and see. It is helpful to place a marker of some sort (a spinning-wing decoy, for example) within your hunting area that will help you know the distance beyond which you should not shoot. After a while, you’ll be better able to judge the right distance in a snap.

Shore dekes

When hunting puddle ducks like mallards during midday hours, always place a few individual decoys on the shore because it is the habit of these dabblers to rest on dry land this time of day. This is doubly characteristic on warm days.

Place goose decoys properly

Set your most realistic goose decoys (full bodies, shells and floaters) on the downwind side of your decoy spread near the “landing zone,” where geese will see them as they approach. Place the least realistic decoys (silhouettes, windsocks and rags) farthest from the view of approaching birds.

Fast blind

When available, cane, or bamboo, makes great material for quickly creating a makeshift hunting blind. Cut each cane at an angle at its base using a heavy knife or machete. Then push the canes into soft earth to create the perimeter of the blind. Leave a few small openings that allow you to see outside.

Sticky reed fix

The reeds of duck and goose calls have a tendency to freeze or stick in frigid weather. One way to prevent gum-ups is by using a product like Rain-X that’s made to deter rain buildup on windshields. A few drops rubbed on the reed with a cloth make the reed less likely to stick in the heat of a cold-weather hunt.

Safe decoy retriever

Reaching out of a boat to pick up decoys is unsafe. Here’s a better way. Take a long-handled boat paddle and cut an upward-slanting, 1/2-inch wide notch near the lower end of the paddle’s blade. You then can reach out your paddle and snag decoy lines in the notch, almost without missing a stroke.

Improvised face paint

So, you left your camo face net and face paint at home when you headed out to duck hunt? In a pinch, you can use a wine-bottle cork or fishing cork to camouflage your face. Singe one end of the cork with a lighter, allow to cool, then rub the black residue on your face. Soot from a lantern or a piece of charcoal works as well.

Stir it up

If you are hunting puddle ducks in a clear-water situation, you’ll attract more ducks to your decoy spread if you muddy the water by stirring the bottom with your feet. Duck activity creates muddy water, and a muddy zone in an area of clear water is easy for ducks flying overhead to spot. It acts as a natural magnet to pull them down for a meal.

Jump shooting

Ducks and geese that feed and rest on ponds can be taken by jump shooting if you avoid being seen or heard. When approaching a pond, approach from the lee side if possible. Birds will most likely be close to the sheltered bank, and when they fly, they’ll almost always take off into the wind. If the wind is at your back, your first shot or two will be right at their softer frontal regions.

Stay awhile

If you kill your limit early and have time, stay in your blind another hour or two. This is a good time to brush up on your identification skills, and a good time to practice calling. It’s also a great way to steady a young retriever. Birds will come in, but there will be no shooting. That teaches the dog he can’t go after everything and takes the edge off the canine’s intensity.