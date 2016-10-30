• Thomas de Maiziere, Germany's interior minister, announced that police would adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against people dressing up as creepy clowns, saying the costumed imitators have gone beyond "harmless Halloween festivities."

• Terri Lynn Rote, 55, a registered Republican from Des Moines, Iowa, who was arrested on suspicion of voting twice, told Iowa Public Radio that she wasn't planning to vote a second time after casting her first ballot for Donald Trump, but she feared it would be changed to a vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton because, she said, "the polls are rigged."

• President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which abolished capital punishment in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union, announced that his government is drafting a bill to reinstate the death penalty in response to public calls for the execution of the plotters of July's failed coup.

• Armand Montiel, spokesman for Los Angeles' county coroner, said the chief medical examiner has "profoundly" apologized to the family of 26-year-old Jorge Hernandez, who was mistakenly cremated when his remains were confused with those of an indigent man of the same name who was to be cremated.

• Jennifer Hawkins, 32, the Australian winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 2004, when the contest was owned by Donald Trump, praised the GOP nominee as an inspiration for her business ventures, adding that Trump has "always been respectful" of her.

• Alissa Moulton of Cranston, R.I., who was left paralyzed in 2010 at age 18 in a drunken-driving accident, was awarded $23 million by a jury that found Twin River Casino partially responsible because it served alcohol to Moulton's teenage boyfriend who was the driver.

• Theophilous Washington, 20, a junior at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempted murder of an unborn child, accused of putting bleach in the drinking water of his girlfriend, who is two months pregnant.

• Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, a former doctor from Huntsville, Ala., pleaded guilty to conspiring to execute a health care fraud by prescribing $9.5 million in unneeded urine tests.

• Walter Brown, 59, faces a misdemeanor charge of theft after police say he stole eight political signs for Democratic and Republican candidates in Keller, Texas, because, he said, the signs were "litter."

