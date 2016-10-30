Intervention needed for husband’s style

My husband is going through a midlife clothing crisis.

He’s — 56 — not quite socks-and-sandals age, but a little too old to rock the same fashions as his college students.

To be fair, he’s always dressed pretty fashionably. He likes clothes, and I am happy to indulge that. He has some pretty cool shirts that have cuffs that roll up that show a different material, and we hit the jackpot at an after-Christmas sale last year, where he got a stack of stylish shirts for next to nothing.

But there are signs that his fashion

sense is floundering. He has worn some hand-me-down shorts from our older son, but they are baggy, and my already-skinny husband has lost a little weight recently. I told him it was time to retire them to yard shorts.

He has the same problem with several pairs of his pants — too baggy — especially from behind.

Then there are his shoes. He hates spending money on shoes, and he is more concerned about comfort than looks because he spends a lot of time on his feet, teaching. He has a couple of hipper styles that he wears, but then there are the clunky brown dress shoes.

My daughter-in-law, when I mentioned he needed new shoes, said he was wearing “old-man shoes.” He has a rule that he won’t pay more than $50 for a pair of shoes, so that’s always a challenge — but I am a great sale shopper and like a challenge. I found some with funky neon-yellow soles that he wears to work out.

My husband does wear the coolest socks on Earth. He doesn’t own a solid pair — they all have designs. He has socks for every season — from mummies and vampires for Halloween to shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day — and fun designs, such as a cheeseburger and fries. One of his students said they were “fleek,” which the dictionary says means “flawlessly styled.”

One of his students, whom I met one time and noticed what a snappy dresser he was, complimented my husband on his style the other day. My husband told him I had to approve his wardrobe — not really true. That day, in fact, my husband was wearing a blue-and-white golf shirt with a greenish pair of pants. I never would have approved that combination.

During a family visit last weekend at my parents’ home, he actually wore a pair of plaid pants that I bought him as part of a Halloween costume last year. They weren’t any wilder than some of the pants the professional golfers wear, and my fashionista sister-in-law actually complimented him on them.

I also went shopping and bought my husband some khaki pants to replace a pair he has that are two sizes too big.

He tried them on and came into the living room, where my sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, my mom and I were gathered, along with my two little nephews.

We all just looked at my husband, wordlessly, as he posed there. Hmm. Well.

My 5-year-old nephew walked by, glanced, and said: “You look like a grandpa.”

Out of the mouths of babes.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.