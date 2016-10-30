Morrilton Chamber names Educator of the Year

Longtime kindergarten teacher Janis Horn said she had two questions when a Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce employee called to tell her she had been named Educator of the Year.

“The first thing I said: ‘Was I the only one nominated?’ The lady said, ‘No, ma’am.’ I said, ‘Is it because y’all think I’m old and should retire?’ She said, ‘No, ma’am.’”

Horn will be among the honorees introduced at the Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Sacred Heart gymnasium, 106 N. Saint Joseph St.

Morrilton native Horn, 55, is starting her 35th year of teaching. Other than teaching third grade for one year at Sacred Heart Catholic School, her alma mater, she has been teaching kindergarten in the South Conway County School District for the past 34 years — and was the district’s teacher of the year in 1990-91.

“My mom said that when I was little, I always played teacher. Always. You know how you do that with your dolls? [Teaching is] all I’ve ever known I wanted to do,” Horn said.

She loves teaching kindergarten, where she gets to make a real impact.

“You look at them, and it’s like the light bulb goes off in their little minds, and you see that they learned that skill. They look at you, and it’s like, bam! They got it. They come to you like a sponge. They love to learn; they want to learn; they are excited about learning.”

Horn said some students, who have been to preschool, walk in and think they’re going to learn to read immediately.

“Some do, some don’t. The goal’s the same — and everybody’s going to reach that goal this year. God made us all different, and they’re going to reach that goal when they’re ready.

“When parents ask us, ‘What does my child need to know before they start kindergarten?’ — really, they don’t have to know anything. That’s our job. If they do know more, that’s wonderful, and we will work with them on higher-level skills. We teach at all different levels — that’s why you have to teach groups.”

She also said the pendulum has swung back in education.

“A lot of the things we started are coming back — the importance of reading, writing, math — your science, your social studies are so important. If those kids do not get their reading, their writing and their math, they can’t do anything else.”

Teaching kindergartners is just plain entertaining, too.

“They say something comical every day, and they don’t even know it. We say, ‘We don’t tell home secrets,’” but they often do, she said.

“They are what make our day. We’re here for them, but they’re the ones who on your worst day will say, ‘Oh, Mrs. Horn, I love your earrings,’ or ‘Your hair is so pretty today.’

“We’re here to teach them — that’s our job — but we’re also their mother, their grandmother. You get called Mom all the time, or Nana.”

That suits Horn just fine.

“Once a child’s in my classroom, they’re mine forever. I can pull up to McDonald’s, and before I order, a guy will be hanging out the window hollering, ‘Mrs. Horn, Mrs. Horn, do you remember me?’ I say, ‘Sure,

I do.’”

Horn said she jokingly tells high school students whom she had as kindergartners, “Don’t think I won’t come find you if I hear you did something wrong.’”

The older children have something to teach the younger ones, she said. A few years ago, Horn and a former high school teacher started a program called Puppies to Dogs to have high school students mentor kindergartners. High school students are paired with kindergartners in two classes this year, including hers, and they do community and educational activities, such as singing Christmas carols at nursing homes and collecting gifts for the residents. The older students come to the kindergarten parties, and sometimes the younger students get to visit the high school.

“It’s a wonderful program,” she said. “They get very,

very close.”

For example, on senior night at a recent Morrilton High School football game, players’ parents walked with them. One player’s dad couldn’t be there, Horn said. The athlete “saw his little buddy from my classroom, his little puppy, and asked him to walk with his mom and be introduced.”

After the game, the high school player gave the kindergartner, his mentoree, the gloves the player wore during the game.

“I don’t think my little boy took them off the whole

weekend,” Horn said.

Horn said she is proud of the chamber award, but she emphasized that she is not the only

deserving teacher.

“I feel honored about this, but there are so so many teachers in my district — at Sacred Heart, Wonderview, Center Ridge — every single teacher is just as much deserving of this as I am. There is not any teacher in my school not deserving of this.”

She said Morrilton Primary School “is a family,” including teachers, the principal, janitors and cooks. “Everybody’s taking care of everybody’s kids. It’s such a family here. It’s a very unique situation at MPS. There are so many good teachers — preschool, kindergarten, first grade. Every teacher in my building at MPS is just as deserving,”

Horn said.

Horn said Morrilton Primary School Principal Sharon Wilson “is amazing … the rock behind us. She’s the one who keeps us going, making sure we’re doing our job. She’s our friend, but she’s our boss. She adores our kids; she loves our kids. She takes care of our parents.”

Wilson said Horn’s “energy and enthusiasm make her an ideal kindergarten teacher.”

“She is fully committed to the education of her students. She takes their learning personally and does whatever it takes to give them the foundational reading and math skills that they need to be successful in their future,” Wilson said. “She was born for this purpose, and the South Conway County School District community is thankful that she inspires our students and other teachers to be their best.”

Horn said she’s not even thinking about retiring.

“I’ll keep teaching till my superintendent or principal tells me it’s time to go, or when I feel it’s time to go. I still love it. I still don’t mind coming up on the weekends and working in my room, or at night.

“I want to make sure we make a difference — that’s what’s important — we want to make a difference in a child’s life,” she said. “Every teacher is Educator of the Year, not just one. Everybody has the special qualities — not just me — every teacher does.”

