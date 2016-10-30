Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, October 30, 2016, 11:21 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police respond to suicidal man in west Little Rock; no one hurt

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 9:20 a.m.

little-rock-police-responded-to-a-report-of-a-suicidal-individual-sunday-morning-at-the-intersection-of-rahling-road-and-chenal-valley-drive-the-situation-was-resolved-peacefully-and-no-one-was-hurt

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Little Rock police responded to a report of a suicidal individual Sunday morning at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive. The situation was resolved peacefully and no one was hurt.

Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments

The police SWAT unit responded to a suicidal individual Sunday morning in west Little Rock, a spokesman said. No one was hurt, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said officers responded to the Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive shortly before 7 a.m.

A man was sitting in a car in the parking lot with a handgun, McClanahan said. Police determined he was suicidal, and a witness told them he might’ve fired a shot out the window.

With the SWAT unit at the scene, Rahling Road was closed and officers were diverting Sunday-morning traffic.

Police took the man to the hospital around 8:40 a.m., according to the police department’s Twitter account. McClanahan said the first priority is making sure the man gets any treatment he needs before criminal charges are considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police respond to suicidal man in west Little Rock; no one hurt

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

LR1955 says... October 30, 2016 at 10:03 a.m.

Perhaps he just came home from early voting, couldn't handle it. Hope he get some help.

( | suggest removal )

wgcamp says... October 30, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.

I am glad they did not shoot him.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online