Police respond to suicidal man in west Little Rock; no one hurt

The police SWAT unit responded to a suicidal individual Sunday morning in west Little Rock, a spokesman said. No one was hurt, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said officers responded to the Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive shortly before 7 a.m.

A man was sitting in a car in the parking lot with a handgun, McClanahan said. Police determined he was suicidal, and a witness told them he might’ve fired a shot out the window.

With the SWAT unit at the scene, Rahling Road was closed and officers were diverting Sunday-morning traffic.

Police took the man to the hospital around 8:40 a.m., according to the police department’s Twitter account. McClanahan said the first priority is making sure the man gets any treatment he needs before criminal charges are considered.