Police respond to suicidal man in west Little Rock; no one hurt
This article was published today at 9:20 a.m.
Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments
The police SWAT unit responded to a suicidal individual Sunday morning in west Little Rock, a spokesman said. No one was hurt, and the man was taken to a hospital.
Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said officers responded to the Palisades at Chenal Valley apartments at the intersection of Rahling Road and Chenal Valley Drive shortly before 7 a.m.
A man was sitting in a car in the parking lot with a handgun, McClanahan said. Police determined he was suicidal, and a witness told them he might’ve fired a shot out the window.
With the SWAT unit at the scene, Rahling Road was closed and officers were diverting Sunday-morning traffic.
Police took the man to the hospital around 8:40 a.m., according to the police department’s Twitter account. McClanahan said the first priority is making sure the man gets any treatment he needs before criminal charges are considered.
LR1955 says... October 30, 2016 at 10:03 a.m.
Perhaps he just came home from early voting, couldn't handle it. Hope he get some help.
wgcamp says... October 30, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.
I am glad they did not shoot him.
