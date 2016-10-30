Rudolph lifts OK State over No. 10 W. Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Mike Gundy's 100th career victory at Oklahoma State was one of his best.

Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help the Cowboys upset No. 10 West Virginia 37-20 on Saturday.

"It's special for all of us," Gundy said of the milestone. "For me to not say that 100 wins is not special to me is not fair. That means that we're doing well here and we're having success."

It was Gundy's sixth victory over a top-10 team since 2008. The Cowboys are now in position to contend for the Big 12 title.

"They've kind of created a monster here, and the only way to feed it is to win big games like we did today," he said. "And that's just the way it's going to be from this point on."

Rudolph completed 26 of 36 passes for 273 yards. James Washington had six catches for 117 yards, Chris Lacy caught two touchdown passes and Jalen McCleskey matched a career high with 11 receptions for the Cowboys (6-2, 4-1 Big 12).

"It feels great," Lacy said. "We knew we had a big game coming, and this was a game to go out and make a statement. We wanted to prove that we run the Big 12."

In other games Saturday involving Big 12 teams, Trent Domingue kicked a 39-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining and Texas (4-4, 2-4) upset No. 8 Baylor (6-1, 3-1) 35-34 to hand the Bears their first loss. ... Jesse Ertz rushed for a career-high 106 yards on just nine carries and Kansas State (5-3, 3-2) held off host Iowa State (1-7, 0-5) 31-26 for its third victory in four games. ... Clayton Hatfield kicked a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime and Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) beat TCU (4-4, 2-3) 27-24. ... Baker Mayfield passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns as No. 16 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-0) overcame a sluggish start to rout Kansas (1-7, 0-5) 56-3, moving into sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

BIG TEN

Buckeyes on top

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Curtis Samuel ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 9:43 left to give Ohio State a lead and J.T. Barrett converted two key third downs on a game-sealing drive to give the sixth-ranked Buckeyes a 24-20 victory against Northwestern.

After being upset by Penn State last week, the Buckeyes' offense struggled against another multi-touchdown underdog. The Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) punted on five consecutive drives in one stretch, but responded to Northwestern tying it at 17-17 with a touchdown drive, capped by Samuel.

Northwestern (4-4, 3-2) then got to the Ohio State 3, but settled for a 33-yard Jack Mitchell field goal to close to 24-20 with 3:31 left. The Buckeyes mounted a final clock-eating drive. Barrett hit Noah Brown for 16 yards on third-and-8 and then took off on a 35-yard run to convert a third-and-10 to put the Buckeyes in the clear.

In other games involving Big Ten teams Saturday, Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career-high 165 yards, and De'Veon Smith ran for two touchdowns to lift No. 2 Michigan (8-0, 5-0) to a 32-23 victory over rival Michigan State (2-6, 0-5). ... Rodney Smith rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota (6-2, 3-2) turned two early Illinois (2-6, 1-4) turnovers into scores on the way to a 40-17 victory. ... Saquon Barkley ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns, Trace McSorley threw three scoring passes, and No. 24 Penn State (6-2, 4-1) used a 24-point third quarter as the centerpiece of its 62-24 victory against Purdue (3-5, 1-4). ... Devine Redding, Tyler Natee and Zander Diamont each rushed for more than 100 yards and five different Indiana players scored on touchdown runs as the Hoosiers (4-4, 2-3) got past Maryland (5-3, 2-3) 42-36. ... Dare Ogunbowale scored on an 11-yard run in overtime, and No. 11 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) held on to beat No. 7 Nebraska (7-1, 4-1) 23-17 to hand the Cornhuskers their first loss of the season.

