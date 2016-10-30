Scaring up a costume tricky this year

With the big day near, many Americans find themselves facing an important but risky decision. No, not the election: What to wear for Halloween.

In a year of a bitterly divided presidential campaign, a growing divide on matters of race and gender, and bizarre news events such as creepy clown sightings, it seems harder than ever to find a costume that won't land someone in trouble.

Some cities have banned or strongly discouraged clown outfits. Costume sellers have faced protests from American Indians, Muslims and other groups about anything that mimics traditional ethnic or religious dress.

The fall ritual of dress-up has particularly haunted American universities, where past problems have led to annual warnings about costume choices. Media outlets have a new October staple, helpful guides on what to avoid: generally anything involving blackface, Nazis, suicide bombers or the sexualizing of children.

A recent visit to an Upper West Side outpost of Ricky's, the costume superstore chain in New York City, was like taking a field trip through the cultural markers of these unsettled times.

The storefront window was festooned with the sign "Making Halloween Great Again!" Inside were heaps of rubbery Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks.

"I don't think it's a funny joke," said Rose Fredman, 33, an Upper East Side resident. "So I wouldn't wear one."

Clown costumes were nowhere in sight.

"Less scary, more upbeat," said Taycha Lino, an assistant manager, when asked about customers' preferences. "I think it's because of the whole clown thing."

The most widely searched costume online this year is superficially clownlike: Harley Quinn, the murderous blond, ponytailed villain of the Suicide Squad film and Batman comics. That's according to Google's Frightgeist interactive, which lists the top costume searches in the United States. More generic clowns were also ranking high, in the ninth spot at one point last week.

Presidential politics seemed out of favor online. Trump was 69th on the list. A search for Clinton did not even rank.

An analysis by state shows Star Wars costumes are popular in Texas, Batman in Alaska and gumball machines leading searches around Helena, Mont.

In recent years, some Halloween costume choices have reflected the darker side of current events, allowing people to feel a little less powerless by making fun of, or coming to grips with, their worst nightmares, according to Jack Santino, a folklore expert and professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He recalled people who dressed as priests and altar boys during the height of the Catholic Church's abuse scandals.

"The whole idea of pushing boundaries or crossing lines is that there always is a line, but different people will cross it at different places," he said.

Sometimes that backfires. In past years, costumes depicting Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was shot dead in 2012 in Florida, and the man who killed him, George Zimmerman, drew condemnation. In another case, Santino recalled, students were criticized after dressing as victims of the Virginia Tech massacre.

Campuses tend to be at the forefront of Halloween controversies. Universities and colleges have started putting out annual warnings.

Yale University, which had a Halloween controversy last year, told students in an emailed message to "don a costume that respects your classmates." North Carolina State poses a simple question in guidelines: "Ask yourself, would you wear the costume in front of people from that group? If not, then don't do it."

This year at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, resident assistants posted advice about possibly offensive "cultural appropriation," but the university does not ban costumes, Ed Blaguszewski, a spokesman, said in an email.

The University of Florida, where students have posted photographs of themselves in blackface in previous years, reminded students this month that Halloween costumes can reinforce negative stereotypes.

But the nature of this year's political campaign has some bracing for costumes that challenge ideas of good taste.

Santino said public figures were typically viewed as fair game. "The whole moment of Halloween is reclaiming power and the public spaces as ours, and our public figures answer to us and we have the desire to bring them back to earth," he said.

After Trump was recorded making vulgar comments about women and then was accused of sexually touching them without their consent, British journalist Jemima Goldsmith appeared at a UNICEF Halloween function dressed like Melania Trump, with a Donald Trump doll on her back, reaching around to grope her. Goldsmith later said the proceeds from selling the costume on eBay would go to benefit Syrian refugees.

Ethnic costumes are also a concern. Ibrahim Hooper, the national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said hooknosed Arab masks or costumes that mimic Muslim suicide bombers appear each year.

"It is one of those things that contribute to Islamophobic sentiments in the country," Hooper said. "People can do it, there is no law against it, but everybody just needs to be respectful of each other. You get these people dressing up in Nazi uniforms -- it is not done in polite society. You don't dress in blackface or other bigoted kinds of things."

A Spirit Halloween store in Nebraska pulled American Indian costumes from its shelves after the state's Indian community said the headdresses and other items disrespected their culture. The store's corporate office ordered that they be put back, local news media reported.

The Ricky's in Manhattan had a feathered headdress on display, and it had not caused complaints. "We would pull it down," said Frank Oglesby, the receiving manager. "We try and stay as free from controversy as possible."

