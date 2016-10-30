Tesla's Musk unveils stylish solar roof tiles

LOS ANGELES -- After hinting for weeks about a groundbreaking design to lure more customers to solar energy, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday showcased a line of high-design roof tiles that generate power from the sun without the clunky panels sold by most companies.

"The key is to make solar look good," Musk said during the product introduction, staged on the old set of ABC's Desperate Housewives series at the Universal Studios Hollywood back lot. "We want you to call your neighbors over and say, 'Check out this sweet roof.'"

Musk, chief executive of Tesla and chairman of SolarCity, intends to build a personal alternative energy ecosystem connected by software and harmonious design, all under the Tesla brand name. The idea is that green-minded homeowners will mix with performance-oriented automotive geeks at Tesla retail stores to shop for electric cars, charging stations, solar rooftops and wall-mounted batteries for energy storage -- all available separately but designed to work best as a system.

The new configuration includes an upgrade of Tesla's Powerwall battery, which can bank energy for times the sun doesn't shine for both household uses and recharging the Tesla in the garage.

To further that energy tie-up, Tesla has offered more than $2 billion to buy SolarCity, which is run by Musk's cousin, Lyndon Rive.

The concept of integrating solar panels into rooftops has been attempted by others, with mixed results.

Scott McIntyre, who heads a Florida company that has been installing integrated solar roof systems on commercial buildings since 2008, called Musk's announcement "a marketing ploy."

"While I applaud Mr. Musk and have great admiration for him and his technologies, integrated roofs are not particularly new," said McIntyre, chief executive of Solar Energy Management in Tampa.

"What Tesla-SolarCity is trying to do is make it aesthetically attractive," he said. "He's got a great marketing machine. He knows how to create hype."

And hyped it was. Not long before dusk, with a live webcast streaming the event, Musk revealed his own version of an integrated rooftop solar product for homeowners who might shy away from traditional boxy solar panels.

The tech chief had commissioned stylish solar tile roofs on four homes.

Dozens of Tesla and SolarCity clients and VIPs ogled four styles of glass solar shingles resembling French slate, Tuscan barrel tile and versions of more conventional roofing materials with smooth or textured surfaces.

"We want it to look better, last longer, provide better insulation and cost less, all things considered," than a conventional roof with solar panels attached, Musk said.

Musk said the company would roll out the solar shingles by summer.

