Home /
Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Oct. 30
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 3:33 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — In the top 10, I moved Texas A&M over Louisville, which had a struggle at Virginia, an ACC also-ran this season. Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern leaves the Buckeyes at No. 7 by failing to capitalize on an opportunity to jump back up. The Michigan-Ohio State winner, if it has no other losses, would be my only choice for the College Football Playoff from the Big Ten.
Auburn and Florida are on the move. The Tigers have won five in a row and they're up four places to No. 9 on my ballot. The Gators are also up four to No. 10.
How can a team from a Power 5 conference go into the final weekend of October before facing its first really serious challenge? Ask Nebraska and West Virginia, who each lost on the road after entering the week unbeaten. I dropped Nebraska six spots to No. 16 and West Virginia two spots to No. 11. Baylor lost a shootout to Texas and are probably a long shot to make the playoff now, which might save the Bears another heaping dose of scrutiny.
Tennessee's bullet-dodging days are over so the beaten-up Vols fall all the way out this week after losing to South Carolina.
Oklahoma State's convincing victory earned the Cowboys the No. 17 spot this week. I also put plucky Troy in at No. 22, and added North Carolina at 23.
Tom Murphy's AP Ballot
1 Alabama
2 Washington
3 Michigan
4 Clemson
5 Texas A&M
6 Louisville
7 Ohio State
8 Wisconsin
9 Auburn
10 Florida
11 West Virginia
12 Baylor
13 Oklahoma
14 Utah
15 LSU
16 Nebraska
17 Oklahoma State
18 Virginia Tech
19 Penn State
20 Washington State
21 Colorado
22 Troy
23 North Carolina
24 Florida State
25 Western Michigan
Dropped out: Tennessee, Boise State, Navy
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Oct. 30
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.