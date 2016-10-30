Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Oct. 30

— In the top 10, I moved Texas A&M over Louisville, which had a struggle at Virginia, an ACC also-ran this season. Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern leaves the Buckeyes at No. 7 by failing to capitalize on an opportunity to jump back up. The Michigan-Ohio State winner, if it has no other losses, would be my only choice for the College Football Playoff from the Big Ten.

Auburn and Florida are on the move. The Tigers have won five in a row and they're up four places to No. 9 on my ballot. The Gators are also up four to No. 10.

How can a team from a Power 5 conference go into the final weekend of October before facing its first really serious challenge? Ask Nebraska and West Virginia, who each lost on the road after entering the week unbeaten. I dropped Nebraska six spots to No. 16 and West Virginia two spots to No. 11. Baylor lost a shootout to Texas and are probably a long shot to make the playoff now, which might save the Bears another heaping dose of scrutiny.

Tennessee's bullet-dodging days are over so the beaten-up Vols fall all the way out this week after losing to South Carolina.

Oklahoma State's convincing victory earned the Cowboys the No. 17 spot this week. I also put plucky Troy in at No. 22, and added North Carolina at 23.

Tom Murphy's AP Ballot

1 Alabama

2 Washington

3 Michigan

4 Clemson

5 Texas A&M

6 Louisville

7 Ohio State

8 Wisconsin

9 Auburn

10 Florida

11 West Virginia

12 Baylor

13 Oklahoma

14 Utah

15 LSU

16 Nebraska

17 Oklahoma State

18 Virginia Tech

19 Penn State

20 Washington State

21 Colorado

22 Troy

23 North Carolina

24 Florida State

25 Western Michigan

Dropped out: Tennessee, Boise State, Navy