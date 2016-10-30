Transfer on guard as Flanigan readies UALR

Oliver Black was a junior at Wingfield High School in Jackson, Miss., about five years ago when he met Wes Flanigan.

But it wasn't until this past summer that Black heard something positive from Flanigan, who is now his head coach at UALR.

"He told me my defense was up to par," said Black, a wide grin spreading across his face. "After five years, I got one -- one good compliment."

The truth is, Flanigan -- set to begin his first season as the Trojans head coach -- can't wait to see the 6-9 forward who transferred from Mississippi State on the floor in a UALR uniform.

Black got to UALR last year not long after Flanigan was hired as associate head coach by Chris Beard. He was looking to transfer after Bulldogs Coach Rick Ray was fired, which also allowed Flanigan's move back to UALR. Black said the bulk of the Mississippi State coaching staff phoned him to see whether he wanted to transfer to their new schools, but he settled on UALR because of his lengthy connection to Flanigan -- who recruited him to Mississippi State -- and the quick one he forged with Beard.

Black sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules, often teaming with fellow transfer Dayshawn Watkins, who came from Florida State, to press a starting group that led the Trojans to the program's best season.

"We probably had the No. 1 scout team in the nation," said senior guard Marcus Johnson, who was named a first-team all-Sun Belt pick recently.

Black and Watkins have graduated from the scout team and are two key pieces to the Trojans' Sun Belt Conference title defense.

Watkins watched a practice a few weeks ago with a boot on his left foot, caused by a toe fracture that will keep him out for six weeks.

But Black, a sophomore, is likely to play a key role for the Trojans from the time they open the season Nov. 12 against Central Baptist -- and that's mostly to do with his potential on defense.

At 6-9, 225 pounds and what Flanigan described as quick feet, he possesses a defensive presence the Trojans didn't have last year. Flanigan called him a natural defender, an ability that earned him immediate playing time as a freshman at Mississippi State. Black averaged only 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, but he saw 15.8 minutes per game in 31 games and four starts because of his presence in the middle.

"There was a reason why I wanted to bring him here," Flanigan said. "He's one of the better big guys that I've seen in a while with his feet. He really can move his feet side to side. We can do a lot of different things with him defensively.

"I think he'll be one of the better big men in our league."

Black said it was hard siting out last year as the Trojans rattled off such a successful season. When UALR was beating Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, he was sitting in his Little Rock apartment cheering his teammates on.

But Black thinks he's a better player because of it. He went against forward Lis Shoshi, who started 32 games and averaged 7.2 points last year, each day in practice and took away from that a confidence to compete at his new level.

"I see him in the game and he's doing pretty good, I can't help but know that I can do just as good, if not better," Black said. "I'm just anxious."

If Black can be a factor on defense, Flanigan isn't too concerned about what he can contribute offensively yet.

"Just getting garbage points, I think he can get eight-10 points just doing that and running the floor like he's capable of doing and getting offensive rebounds," Flanigan said.

But the ability to be an offensive threat is there, Flanigan said. Black has added a hook shot that he can shoot with either hand, and if he can improve on a jumper, Flanigan would be more pleased.

"When you start to really become a factor for us offensively, you'll see him maybe getting 12-14 points," he said. "And if that happens, we've got a really good player."

Sports on 10/30/2016