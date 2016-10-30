Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — To be announced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Pence; Vice President Joe Biden. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.