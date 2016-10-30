Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — To be announced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Pence; Vice President Joe Biden. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.