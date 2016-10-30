UA draws interest from Texas offensive lineman

If Arkansas doesn't get an official visit from offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, he's strongly considering an unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

Filiaga, 6-7, 334 pounds of Aledo, Texas, has taken official visits to Michigan and Oregon, and he will wrap up a visit to Oklahoma today. He has plans to officially visit Nebraska.

Aledo won its 67th consecutive district game Friday night and clinched at least a share of the District 6-5A championship, the ninth consecutive year with a district title. Filiaga is undecided on the fifth visit.

"I have Nebraska, for sure, as my last one; it's going to be a tough decision," Filiaga said. "I just don't know when I'm going to take these officials because playoffs are coming up."

ESPN rates Filiaga the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall. He has more than 30 scholarship offers, but Sept. 5 he announced a top 10, in no particular order, of Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Southern Cal.

Coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson visited his school Tuesday.

"I really appreciated them making time off their busy schedule to come see me," Filiaga said.

Bielema and Anderson visiting the school was a positive.

"Yeah, now it has me thinking," Filiaga said. "Wish we had more than five officials to use."

Filiaga is strong on family and desires a family atmosphere, and he has heard that Arkansas is family-oriented and has a coaching staff that helps players excel in academics.

If the Razorbacks don't receive an official visit, Filiaga hopes to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas, but he admits it might be difficult.

"I'm just busy because playoffs are coming up, but I've definitely been hearing a lot of good things about Arkansas outside of the coaching staff from people and my own coaches and some people who have thought about going there next year for college," he said. "I want to get out to Arkansas."

Bielema, Lunney watch

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. attended the game of tight end commitment Jeremy Patton of Arizona Western College on Saturday night.

Patton, 6-6, 248, 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked Arkansas over 27 offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others.

He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January and participate in the Hogs' offseason program and spring practice. Patton is being counted on to replace senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

UA coaches on hand

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson and associate head coach Melvin Watkins watched Southwest Christian Academy play Providence Christian Academy of Rogers in Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The coaches were there to watch Southwest Christian senior forwards Gabriel Osabuohien, 6-8, 215, of Toronto, and Mladen Armus, 6-10, 215, of Belgrade, Serbia.

Armus has been in this country since August, but he is drawing interest from Arkansas, Missouri, UALR, Creighton and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas, UALR, Western Kentucky and St. Bonaventure are showing interest in Osabuohien, who's also a newcomer to the Southwest Christian program. He and Armus will sign during the spring signing period that runs from April 12 to May 17.

Watkins and assistant T.J. Cleveland watched the two a few weeks ago in the Lone Star Juco/Prep showcase in Duncanville, Texas.

Junior forward/guard Nikola Jerotic, 6-7, 200, is also from Belgrade and is a promising prospect that has been injured and practiced for the first time Friday. He has been in the U.S. for a short time, too.

He's expected to play for the 17-under Team Portis Wings in the spring and summer.

