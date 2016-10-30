Woman dies when truck hits tree, overturns in northeast Arkansas

One passenger died and two others were hurt after a truck overturned in northeast Arkansas early Saturday, police said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, the driver of a westbound 2004 Dodge truck lost control in a curve on County Road 611 in Greene County at 2:24 a.m. The vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

State police said Symantha Jones, 33, of Manila died in the crash. Jilliane Trammell, 33, and Gaylan Trammell, 34 — passengers from Paragould — were injured. The crash left the driver unharmed, police said.

Both injured passengers were taken to hospitals — one in Jonesboro and the other in Memphis.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. The death marked the 441st on state roads this year.