Woman dies when truck hits tree, overturns in northeast Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:33 p.m.
One passenger died and two others were hurt after a truck overturned in northeast Arkansas early Saturday, police said.
According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, the driver of a westbound 2004 Dodge truck lost control in a curve on County Road 611 in Greene County at 2:24 a.m. The vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned.
State police said Symantha Jones, 33, of Manila died in the crash. Jilliane Trammell, 33, and Gaylan Trammell, 34 — passengers from Paragould — were injured. The crash left the driver unharmed, police said.
Both injured passengers were taken to hospitals — one in Jonesboro and the other in Memphis.
Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. The death marked the 441st on state roads this year.
