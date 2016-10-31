Austin Allen, others back after week of rest

— Austin Allen returned to the practice field Sunday after sitting out Arkansas’ bye week practices while recovering from a knee injury suffered at Auburn.

The bye week came at a good time for the junior quarterback and some of his teammates. Allen was sacked an SEC-high 20 times in the Razorbacks first eight games, but should be good to go when the Hogs host No. 10 Florida and its top-ranked defense Saturday.

“I don’t think anybody in the country could work as hard at getting back as quick as possible as Austin,” coach Bret Bielema said. “He just always, ‘How you doing?’ ‘I’m doing great.’ He just refuses to take any negativity, which, in turn, I think helps him out.”

“He looked good,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said.

The Razorbacks’ biggest injury question mark is right tackle Brian Wallace, who sprained an ankle during the 56-3 loss at Auburn. Wallace didn’t practice last week and Bielema said he is still limited, which could mean a familiar face is back in the lineup Saturday if the sophomore is unable to play.

“Couple different scenarios, Colton (Jackson) being one of them,” Bielema said. “Obviously he was there at the beginning of the year, they split time and we put him back on the left side. I also think you have the possibility of several other guys.”

A number of starters didn’t practice much or at all during the bye week in an effort to allow them to get fresh for November. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and right guard Jake Raulerson each were given the whole week off to nurse nagging ankle injuries.

Deatrich Wise has played through a hand injury most of the year, but Bielema said Monday the senior defensive end was also dealing with “other issues.” Last week, Wise said he landed on his shoulder in the Auburn game. He didn’t participate in team segments last week.

“Hopefully get Deatrich back out there Tuesday,” Bielema said.

Junior center Frank Ragnow isn’t dealing with an injury, but the staff allowed him to travel back to Minnesota on Thursday to spend time with his family, which is still grieving after the Oct. 1 death of his father, Jon.

“He came back Sunday,” Bielema said. “Being someone that’s familiar with that situation, when you lose someone unexpected at a young age like that, sometimes the reality of it doesn’t hit you till later. It’s that contrast: does he want time alone? Does he want to be around guys? We just continue to keep him in our prayers. Not just him but his whole family.

“… His younger brother’s a football back in Minnesota. He got to see him play, but I’m sure that probably brings mixed emotions as well. He’s a human being. It’s the human side of the game. Everyone wants to focus on wins and losses, but that part is bigger than any of us.”