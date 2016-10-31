Arkansas man dies after being run over by truck on I-40, police say

An Arkansas pedestrian was killed Sunday morning when he was run over by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Conway County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Brian D. Flud, 33, of London was standing on the center dotted line between the westbound lanes on the interstate near Menifee around 3:10 a.m. when he was hit by a 2011 International truck, according to a police report.

The force of the impact knocked Flud down, and the vehicle drove over him, state police said. It wasn't clear why Flud was on the interstate.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

The driver of the truck was not injured, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Flud's death is the 443rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.