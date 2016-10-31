Police: Armed robber in wolf mask forces employees to open safe at Little Rock store

An armed robber who was wearing a wolf mask jumped out of some bushes outside a Little Rock store Sunday night before forcing two employees back inside, authorities said.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 8510 Colonel Glenn Road as the two workers were closing the business for the night, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One victim told investigators that the assailant "jumped out of the bushes and ordered them back into the store at gunpoint," police wrote. The robber reportedly made one of the employees get on the ground while the other worker opened and then emptied the safe into a backpack.

The robber then fled the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.

The robber was said to stand about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh around 150 pounds. In addition to the mask, the assailant had on a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and black-and-white shoes. No race or gender was known, the report said.