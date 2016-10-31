Bill Cosby wants accusers to take competency, memory tests

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby's lawyers accused prosecutors Monday of trying to use the "tainted, unreliable memories of women, now in their senior years" to build their sexual assault case against him and will seek competency hearings on any accusers allowed to testify.

Prosecutors hope to have 13 of about 60 known accusers testify to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" when Cosby, now 79 and blind, goes on trial next summer on charges of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004. Courts can allow the testimony if it shows a very specific "signature" crime pattern.

On the eve of a key pretrial hearing Tuesday, Cosby's lawyers said the women's memories have been marred by time, media coverage of the case and their friendship with one another. After a memory expert reviewed the women's statements for the defense, the lawyers dismiss the other accounts as "stories of that night spent partying with a famous celebrity."

The two sides will face off in court for two days to determine what evidence can be used at the entertainer's scheduled felony trial in June.

"Because Mr. Cosby was never charged, let alone convicted, the jury could be tempted to convict him in this case simply to punish him for the other incidents which are now nothing more than vague recollections," defense lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa wrote in their filing Monday.

The defense said the accounts range from rape to other sex acts to fondling. And they said some of the women took drugs or alcohol knowingly, while others say they did not. Prosecutors argue that the drinks, even if taken knowingly, were also laced with drugs that knocked the women out and left them unable to give consent.

Some of the accusers don't even know what year they met Cosby, and many of them knew Cosby before the former Temple employee, Andrea Constand, was even born, they wrote. Cosby's memory is also fading, they said, to the point he could not answer 90 questions in a civil deposition last year.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty and argues that he can't defend himself against vague accusations that stretch back to the 1960s.