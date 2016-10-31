Bond set at $250,000 for Decatur woman accused of killing 2-month-old son

BENTONVILLE — Bond was set at $250,000 for a Decatur woman accused of killing her 2-month-old son.

Molly Sullivan, 22, made her first court appearance Monday morning after her arrest Friday in connection with first-degree murder, a Class Y felony.

Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor, requested that Sullivan’s bond be set at $250,000.

Sullivan does not have a criminal past, Saxton said.

“This is a homicide, and the victim was particularly helpless,” Saxton said.

Scott McElveen, deputy public defender, represented Sullivan at the bond hearing. McElveen said he did not believe Sullivan will be able to post the $250,000 bond or even a lower amount.

Sullivan told the judge that she has two other children and they are currently with their father in Decatur.

The judge set the bond at $250,000 and ordered Sullivan not to be alone with any children under 10 years old.

Sullivan’s arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 5.