By jingos, she's got it!

"To distract from Donald Trump, House Republicans may try to sell voters a bill of goods with a last-minute closing argument--that they will be a check on a President Hillary Clinton. Voters will see this for what it is: a promise of more obstruction in Washington."

--Meredith Kelly, a spokeswoman for the House Democrats' campaign

THe other day the Wall Street Journal ran a story about how some Republican campaigns down the ballot are fine-tuning their messages in the last few days of the campaign. Said campaigns are running ads noting that a Republican-held Congress would be a check on a Democrat in the White House, whereas a Democrat-controlled Congress would give one party too much power. (See 2009-2010 for worrisome example.)

In response, Democrats have mostly touched their necklaces in shock, claiming that such talk would only encourage gridlock in Washington. See the comments from Ms. Kelly above.

A promise of obstruction? You bet.

And it's a honorable position to take.

The Democrat in the race for president promises more regulation when it comes to government and business. When has more regulation on business provided jobs, except for government regulators?

Some young people may think that a "free" college education is a good deal. But what happens when they--as taxpayers later on, paying down the debt with the rest of us--have to pay back that tuition in the form of taxes, with interest? Some say providing free tuition to college students would cost $500 billion in the next decade alone. Some say that estimate is low. Either way, all that money is going right on the nation's credit card. Which means more interest on the national debt, now at almost $20 trillion. And those interest payments have to be made every month, every year, and leave less money for other government programs, including social programs. Somehow the Democratic candidate for president never mentions that at her rallies.

The Democrat in this race also promises to expand Social Security. She brags about her plan to give regulators more power over the banks. And she says she wants to "rein in" Wall Street. Does anybody believe it, what with her ties to all those big businesses who have written so many large checks to her, her spouse and their foundation over the years?

The Democrat in this campaign is racing her opponent to the bottom when it comes to free trade. She opposes the free trade pact with Asian nations and even has questioned NAFTA, which might be the best thing her husband did on the domestic front during his presidency. She says she wants to raise the minimum wage to the highest it's ever been, and then raise it more.

She talks about more surtaxes on higher income. Minimum tax rates on households. Increases in the estate tax. This means less money for taxpayers, including the wealthy but not just the wealthy, to invest. Which would create more jobs for all Americans.

As president, she says she'll always have Planned Parenthood's back. She has taken the teachers' unions' line on charter schools. She boasts--boasts, mind you--that she started the negotiations with Iran to give that country a path to nukes.

If Gentle Reader thinks that we think a Hillary Clinton presidency--which seems more and more likely all the time--should be obstructed early and often, we're glad you don't misunderstand. The best thing a Republican candidate for national political office can say right now is that he or she would be a check-and-balance on such an administration. And as for:

"Voters will see this for what it is: a promise of more obstruction in Washington."

Yes, ma'am, that's exactly the promise. Somebody has seen the light!

Editorial on 10/31/2016