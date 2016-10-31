With Clinton on defense, Trump campaigns in blue states

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Donald Trump is campaigning in traditionally Democratic states after the recent discovery of more emails that may be relevant to the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private system.

Clinton enters the final full week of the presidential race on defense once again.

Clinton, who was to campaign Monday across Ohio, vowed over the weekend that she would not be "knocked off course" in the election's final days by the discovery of new emails in an unrelated sexting investigation. It is unclear what is contained in the emails or if any of them were sent or received by Clinton herself.

"I'm not stopping now,;we're just getting warmed up," Clinton said during a packed rally with gay and lesbian supporters in battleground Florida on Sunday. "We're not going to be distracted, no matter what our opponents throw at us."

Trump had been trailing Clinton nationally and across key battleground states. Trump heads to Michigan for a pair of rallies Monday — a state that last voted for the Republican nominee for president in 1988.

"The polls have come out and they have been amazing, even before the big blow-up on Friday," Trump told a crowd of thousands packed into an airport in Albuquerque, N.M. — another traditionally Democratic state that Trump said on Sunday night be believes he can win.

"Traditionally, you understand, Republicans aren't quite there, right?" Trump told the crowd. "But this is a Republican who is there, and we're going to win this thing."

Clinton's advisers and fellow Democrats, angry over the letter sent by FBI Director James Comey to Congress on Friday, have been pressuring him to release more details about the emails, including whether Comey had even reviewed them himself. The emails were found on a computer that appears to belong to former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, one of Clinton's closest advisers.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who's been featured in an ad for Clinton's campaign, described Comey's actions as "deeply troubling" and a violation of "longstanding Justice Department policies and tradition," in an article published in the Washington Post on Monday.

A law enforcement official confirmed late Sunday that investigators had obtained a search warrant to begin the review of Abedin's emails on Weiner's computer. The official has knowledge of the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The official said investigators would move expeditiously but would not say when the review might be complete.

