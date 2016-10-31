Home /
Commerce Department: Consumer spending rebounded in September
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Consumers boosted their spending in September at the fastest pace in three months, while their incomes grew by a modest amount.
Consumer spending increased 0.5 percent, a significant rebound from August, when spending fell 0.1 percent, the Commerce Department said Monday. The increase was led by a 1.3 percent surge in spending on autos and other durable goods. Incomes increased 0.3 percent in September, slightly faster than the 0.2 percent gain in August.
The overall economy grew at a 2.9 percent rate in the July-September quarter, more than double the 1.4 percent increase in the second quarter. That acceleration in activity came even though growth in consumer spending slowed after a burst in the spring.
The September result was the best showing since a similar gain in June. While the quarter started well, spending slowed to a 0.3 gain in July before falling by 0.1 percent in August. Economists closely watch consumer spending since it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.
In addition to the big gain in spending on durable goods, spending on non-durable goods such as clothing also showed a solid increase of 0.6 percent in September. Spending on services, a category that includes doctors' visits and utility payments, was up 0.3 percent.
