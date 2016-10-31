COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Oct. 31

All Souls Day Concert

CONWAY— The Hendrix College Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Karen Griebling, will perform the All Souls Musical Meditation on Diversity and Inclusion at 7:30 p.m. in the Greene Chapel. Hendrix College Chaplain Rev. J.J. Whitney will lead the meditation. The performance will feature guest vocalists from Little Rock’s opera company Opera in the Rock. The service will honor the memory of longtime Hendrix education professor James Jennings. For more information, contact Griebling at (501) 450-1249 or griebling@hendrix.edu.

KidsFest

RUSSELLVILLE — KidsFest will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Hughes Community Center. The event, presented by the Russellville Recreation and Parks

Department, is free for all area children. There will be games, prizes, candy and a hero alley. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Nov. 2

Sterling Scholars

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tom Nowlin, a founding member of the Foothills Chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, will present information on the partnership with Fairfield Bay and the 2017 Naturalist in Training program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Nowlin, of Clinton, will discuss how the Master Naturalists support the natural areas in our communities through volunteering with building and maintaining trails, leading interpretive hikes and talks, and restoring and maintaining wildlife habitats and observation areas. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Nov. 3

Gallery Exhibit and Reception

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, and a reception for the artists, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Live music and refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 30. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

War Memorial Dedication

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will dedicate its new War Memorial at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the 19th annual Veterans Day celebration, which which will take place from 1-4 p.m. on the McAlister Hall lawn. The memorial is at the north end of McAlister Hall. The rain location is McCastlain Hall.

Nov. 4

Maumelle Newcomers Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Maumelle in the Activities Building, at the corner of Maumelle Boulevard and Millwood. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Nov. 5

Urban Farm Fest

CONWAY — The sixth Annual Urban Farm Fest will take place from 2-4 p.m. in the garden at the Faulkner County Library. The event will feature live music, demonstrations, garden tours, children’s activities, food from the garden, pizza from ZAZA Fine Salad & Wood-Oven Pizza Co., a community potluck and hula-hooping. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Active-Shooter, Self-defense Classes

CONWAY — Lt. Brad Moore, community outreach director for the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, will offer two classes at the Faulkner County Library. Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events will be at 2 p.m. This class was designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy and a proven plan for surviving an active-shooter event. Situational Awareness/Self-Defense will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 18. This class is designed to give civilians a better concept of situational awareness, with some basic self-defense moves taught. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Chili Cook-off Fundraiser

MORRILTON — The Conway County Foster Care Coalition will sponsor a Chili Cook-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morrilton City Park, and participants are needed to represent local businesses, civic groups and churches. The event will be held at noon with guest speaker Dawn Scott of THV11. The entry fee is $25 per person/team. The winner will receive a trophy and a $100 Visa gift card. To sign up or for more information, call Kyle Roch at (501) 215-7777. Proceeds will go to the coalition to benefit the foster children and families of Conway

County.

ONGOING

Friendship Quilt Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum is exhibiting friendship quilts at the Faulkner County Library. The museum’s textile collection contains quilts from three centuries. Each quilt comes from a small community in Faulkner County, was made during the 1930s or ’40s, and contains the names of residents of these communities. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting will be Nov. 17. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Christmas Parade Entry Forms

RUSSELLVILLE — Entry forms for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, and at www.russell

villearkansas.org. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The entry fee is $25 for a float and $100 for a commercial entry other than a float. The entry deadline is noon Nov. 28. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

The Lightfoot Family Band Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present The Lightfoot Family Band — Tove Thunell and Joshua Lightfoot — in concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Thunell’s interest in American folk music was inspired by musicians such as Woody Guthrie and The Carter Family, and she took up banjo playing when she was a teenager. Lightfoot was taught to play guitar by his father and later became multi-instrumental, learning the banjo, mandolin and fiddle. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — All retired school personnel are invited to attend a meeting of the Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association at noon Nov. 8 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Help is needed with planning ways to protect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and its funds.

Fried Pie Sale

PERRYVILLE — Perryville United Methodist Church will sell fried pies and smoked ribs from Nov. 9-11. The 17th annual Fried Pie Sale is sponsored and prepared by the United Methodist Women. Made-from-scratch pies will be available for $2 each in apple, apricot, peach and chocolate, as well as sugar-free apple, apricot and peach. The Holy Smokers, or United Methodist Men, will prepare the smoked ribs. A full rack of ribs, served with baked beans and slaw, will cost $25. To ensure delivery, preorders of both smoked ribs and fried pies are encouraged. Place orders by calling the church office at (501) 889-5314 from 9 a.m. to noon by Wednesday, or by contacting church members.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. Herb Sanderson, Arkansas AARP state director, will give a presentation. Anyone who is 50 or older is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact chapter president Doug Ladner at (501) 413-8184 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Byrd & Street Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Byrd & Street in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Kathy Street and Tommy Byrd, noted for their “impeccable male/female harmony,” and “solid first-class songwriting” have been making music together since 2001. Their CDs have made the Folk DJ Best of Year Charts, Freeform American Roots Charts, Americana Charts and the Texas Roots Charts. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Dazzle Daze

CONWAY — Conway’s annual pre-holidays extravaganza, Dazzle Daze, will take place Nov. 17-19 at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St./Arkansas 64. Dazzle Daze will begin with a Girls’ Nite Out pre-shopping event from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. General shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are $7.50 for general shopping; and $30 in advance and $35 at the door for Girls’ Nite Out. There will be a raffle for a red 2016 Ford Mustang convertible and other prizes, with tickets at $100 each. For information on raffle tickets or to purchase event tickets, visit www.DazzleDaze.com or call (501) 513-5191.

Tree-mendous Event

MORRILTON — The third annual Tree-mendous Event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Old Allison Ford Building, 1207 E. Harding St. There will be professionally decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids can see Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds from the event will be used to support men, women and children served by The Safe Place. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

