COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 30

Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Symphony League will present the Delta Symphony Orchestra in a free concert at 3 p.m. in Brown Chapel at Lyon College. A pre-concert lecture will be given by Director Neale Bartee at 2:15 p.m. in the Bevens Music Room. The concert will feature violinist Sarah Beth Overcash, a 17 -year-old junior from Brinkley. She will perform Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor.” The concert will also include works by Handel, Beethoven, Leonard Bernstein and Wagner.

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

Blanchard Springs Caverns Halloween Tours

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Blanchard Springs Caverns will host special guided tours for Halloween at 4:30 p.m. each day. The one-hour guided tour, called Dripstone in the Dark, will lead visitors through the caverns’ Cathedral and Coral rooms. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight. Smokey Bear will be available for photos from 3-4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Masks are not permitted. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call the Visitor Information Center at (870) 757-2211. Blanchard Springs Caverns is 15 miles northwest of Mountain View near the town of Fifty-Six.

Oct. 31

Harvest Share Celebration

JACKSONVILLE — Second Baptist Church, 1117 N. James St., invites everyone to its annual Harvest Share Celebration from 5-8 p.m. The free family-friendly event will feature a hayride, food, games and a climbing wall. For more information, call (501) 985-2502.

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Searcy. Table setup and decorating will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tables will be provided. Prizes will be given for the best Halloween decorations. For more information, call Amy at (501) 279-9007.

Nov. 2

Sterling Scholars

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tom Nowlin, a founding member of the Foothills Chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, will present information on the partnership with Fairfield Bay and the 2017 Naturalist in Training program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Nowlin, of Clinton, will discuss how the Master Naturalists support the natural areas in communities. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Nov. 3

Gallery Exhibit and Reception

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, and a reception for the artists, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Live music and refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 30. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Gem & Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Omaha Center. Dave Evans will present the program, Pura Vida in Costa Rica. He will show some of the geology, sights, animals, birds and outings that can be experienced in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Nov. 4

Soup & Cornbread Luncheon & Bake Sale

SEARCY — The women of First United Methodist Church, 304 Main St., will host their annual Soup and Cornbread Luncheon and Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Pies, cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, candies, and jam and jelly will be available. Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds will go to CASA, Hope Cottage, Jacob’s Place, Good Samaritan and the Methodist Girls’ Home.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ASUN Center for the Arts; no appointment is necessary. There is no charge, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for women 40 and older who have not had one in the past year. Bring a driver’s license and an insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

Nov. 5

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St., to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal.

Lockhouse Orchestra Concert

SALEM — Put It on the Map, a concert featuring the Lockhouse Orchestra, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the new Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Band members include John Parks, Jason Moser and Danny Dozier, all of Batesville. Presale tickets are $9 each, and the first 300 to purchase tickets will receive reserved seating in the front section. Tickets the day of the show will be $12 for additional seating and standing room only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fultoncountyfair.org, at the Fulton County Fair office and at sponsor outlets. For more information, call (870) 895-5565.

ONGOING

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Tom Richard Art Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department will present the artworks of Tom Richard in the exhibit Peeps, People, Guys, Guns through Monday in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Richard is a professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, call the gallery at (501) 882-4495.

Halloween Activities

BATESVILLE — The Darkness, a haunted house brought to the city by Main Street Batesville, opens at 7 p.m. daily in the Jaycee building, 570 Stadium Drive along the White River, and will be open through Monday. To volunteer for The Darkness, call David Thompson at (870) 793-7136. Also in Batesville, the annual Fun and Safe Halloween on Main Street will start at 5 p.m. Monday. New this year is a costume contest with a cash prize at the Melba Theater at 6:30.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Angel Tree Applications

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children, and parents/guardians can pick up applications from the Department of Human Services, 100 Weaver Ave., or the United Way office in the First Community Bank Southside Branch, 1 Allen Chapel Road. The applications are due to DHS by Monday. Children must be ages 2 to 10 and live in the home listed, and the household must be on SNAP (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). People can pick up names to buy gifts for the Angels from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. For more information, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in four locations. Classes will meet in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the college’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Lyon College Choir Concert

LITTLE ROCK — The Lyon College Choir, under the direction of Michael Oriatti, will give a concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the sanctuary of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. Oriatti is an assistant professor of music at Lyon College in Batesville. A noon luncheon, followed by a presentation on the midcentury architectural style of the sanctuary by Mason Toms and Ralph Wilcox, will precede the performance. The concert, luncheon and presentation are free and open to the public.

All Things Herbal Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host All Things Herbal, a continuing-education course, from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, in the Culinary Arts Classroom of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The course, taught by Laura Brush, will include lecture time, as well as hands-on gardening, growing and creating with herbs. The tuition is $35, or $30 for ages 60 and older. For more information or to preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — All retired school personnel are invited to attend a meeting of the Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association at noon Nov. 8 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Help is needed with planning ways to protect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and its funds.

Blood Drive

BATESVILLE — A Southside Community Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mount Zion Lodge, 985 Batesville Blvd., across from the airport.

