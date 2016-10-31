COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 30

Presentation of 13

BENTON — The Young Players Second Stage will present 13 at 2 p.m. at the Royal Theatre. General admission is $13 per person. For more information, call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

Kicktoberfest

BENTON — The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association and the Benton Police Department will present the first annual Kicktoberfest at 3 p.m. at Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 S. East St. The free event will feature kickball, food and music. For more information, call (501) 776-7475.

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature stories, songs and trick-or-treating. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 1

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12-18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Wind Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8

Coat Drive

BENTON — Coats will be collected for the Saline County Coat Closet’s 12th annual Coat Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park, 913 E. Sevier St. Coats will be distributed from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the same location. Coats may also be donated earlier at various Benton locations. For more information, call Lisa Goodrich, coordinator, at (501) 860-6910 or email benton@arprosthetics.com.

Nov. 5

Men’s Village Garden Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Village Garden Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Village United Methodist Church. The program, Drip Watering Systems, will be presented by Mark Brown. For more information, visit mensvillagegardenclub.com.

WWC’s Business/Luncheon Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club’s business/luncheon meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. For more information, call (501) 231-5100.

Nov. 5 and Nov. 7

Walking Club

BENTON — The Saline County Library Walking Club will meet at 9 a.m. to walk (or run) around the parking lot at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a bottle of water and dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 6

Village Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The program will be presented by Barbara Pinkney. For more information, call (501) 915-8446.

Piano Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host pianist Youmee Kim in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

The Learned Ladies

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Theatre Arts will present The Learned Ladies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and again Nov. 7 and 8, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

Art Exhibit Reception

ARKADELPHIA — The public is invited to a reception for the November exhibit at 4:30 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. The exhibit is titled Point of View and will feature pieces from advanced photography students at Henderson State University. For more information, call (870) 245-7982.

Diabetes Health Fair

BENTON — Saline Memorial Hospital will host a Diabetes Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the Health Education Building. The free event will feature vendors and health professionals offering screenings, samples and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 776-6106.

Library Block Party

BRYANT — Children ages 14 and under are invited to the monthly building block party from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drone Warfare Presentation

ARKADELPHIA — Dr. Bradley J. Strawser, an authority on the moral questions surrounding war and military ethics, will present Killing at a Distance: The Ethics of Drone Warfare at 7 p.m. in Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Lecture Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Nov. 4

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12-18 are invited to the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new art techniques, have snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Costume Closet

BENTON/BRYANT — Costumes will be available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis through Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. All costumes are due back Saturday. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@ arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.