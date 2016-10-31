Cubs alive after 8-man-out save

CHICAGO -- They've waited 108 years for a championship. So with this World Series in danger of slipping away, the Chicago Cubs could wait no longer.

Manager Joe Maddon summoned closer Aroldis Chapman from the bullpen in the seventh inning for the first eight-out save of his big league career, needing to hold off the Cleveland Indians with a runner on second and one out in Game 5.

As nervous fans fretted at Wrigley Field, Chapman fired his 100 mph fastballs and preserved the Cubs' 3-2 victory Sunday night, cutting Cleveland's lead to 3-2 and sending the World Series back to Cleveland.

The Cubs won a Series game at Wrigley for the first time since Game 6 in 1945.

"High anxiety," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "A lot of deep breaths. Every pitch gets bigger and bigger as the game goes on. It's unbelievable. Great win here, we sent these fans off with a win, now we have to go to Cleveland and win."

Now, the team that led the majors in victories will try to extend its season again Tuesday night when Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta faces Josh Tomlin in Game 6.

Chicago is trying to become the first club to overcome a 3-1 Series deficit since the 1985 Kansas City Royals, and the first to do it by winning Games 6 and 7 on the road since the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cleveland, in search of its first title since 1948, has won the championship at home just once, in 1920.

"We're in good position still," first baseman Mike Napoli said. "We're up 3-2 and going home. We did what we had to do here. We put ourselves in position to try and win it in a crazy atmosphere. Now we're going to go home and try and win it in front of our fans.

"We're still a confident group. Nobody's hanging their head in the clubhouse."

Chapman hadn't pitched in the seventh inning since 2012. He threw 42 pitches, 15 of them at least 100 mph. The lefty struck out four and fanned Jose Ramirez, who had homered in the second to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead, with 101 mph heat to end it.

"When you have a guy like that who can get so many significant outs in the latter part of the game, it's pretty cool," said Maddon, who talked to Chapman before the game and told him to be ready for the seventh inning. "He was definitely aware of what might happen tonight."

Kris Bryant, in a 1-for-15 slide, kick-started a three-run fourth inning off Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer with a leadoff home run. Rizzo followed with a double, and Ben Zobrist's single put runners at the corners with nobody out. Addison Russell drove home Rizzo with an infield single, and David Ross' bases-loaded sacrifice fly with one out provided the Cubs their last run.

That gave Jon Lester a 3-1 lead, but the Indians nicked him for a run in the sixth on Francisco Lindor's two-out RBI single.

Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. took over to begin the seventh with a 3-2 edge and gave up a leadoff single to Napoli, who took second on a passed ball before Carlos Santana flied out to left.

And in came Chapman.

He stranded Napoli at second base by striking out Ramirez with a 100 mph pitch and coaxing a fly out from Roberto Perez.

Then in the eighth, Rajai Davis singled with one out on a hard grounder down the line that Rizzo stopped with a dive -- Chapman took a few seconds before heading to cover first, leaving Rizzo with no one to throw to. Davis stole second, and after Jason Kipnis fouled out, he swiped third standing up.

Lindor took a 101 mph pitch at the knees for a called third strike to end the inning, then stood in the batter's box for nearly 20 seconds afterward.

The Indians went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Lester, the Game 1 loser, improved to 4-1 in Series play by allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings.

Bauer, his pinkie seemingly healed from a cut suffered while playing with a toy drone during the AL Championship Series, dropped to 0-2 in the Series, giving up 3 runs and 6 hits in 4 innings.

Sports on 10/31/2016