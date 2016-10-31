Detective: 3 men escape Arkansas jail; later arrested

ASH FLAT — Sharp County officials say three inmates at the county jail beat a jailer and then escaped the facility.

The jailer was conducting a check when the inmates escaped early Sunday morning, KAIT-TV reports. The jailer suffered minor injuries.

The inmates were arrested several hours later about two miles from the jail. Detective Aaron Presser says the three men hid in a water treatment facility.

They face charges of escape, aggravated assault on a police officer, commercial burglary and theft of property. All three inmates had been in jail on drug charges.

Presser says officials will look at whether any permanent security changes need to be made at the county jail. He says some temporary security measures have been put in place.