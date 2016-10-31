FBI review of email practices of Clinton, aides involves thousands of newly discovered messages

WASHINGTON — The FBI will have to comb through thousands of newly discovered emails for classified material in its renewed examination of the email practices of Hillary Clinton and her aides, a U.S. official said Monday. Whether that review concludes by Election Day is unknown.

The timing matters because Donald Trump has been assailing Clinton since FBI Director James Comey revealed the existence of the emails in a letter to Congress last Friday. He said agents would take steps to review the messages, which were found on a computer seized during an unrelated investigation involving the estranged husband of a Clinton aide.

Rep. Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman, is being investigated in connection with online communications with a teenage girl. He was separated this year from Huma Abedin, one of Clinton's closest advisers.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many emails have been recovered or what significance, if any, they might have to Clinton. But the U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press said the trove numbers in the thousands and the FBI, which has obtained a warrant to begin the review, would be focusing on those deemed pertinent to its earlier Clinton email server investigation.

The FBI and Justice Department closed that investigation, which looked into whether Clinton and her aides had mishandled classified information, without charges in July.

The official who spoke to the AP was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

