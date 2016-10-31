Former Salvadoran president arrested

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Former Salvadoran President Tony Saca has been arrested for what prosecutors said Saturday was illicit enrichment, unlawful association and money laundering.

Saca, a former radio sports announcer, held office from 2004-09 for the rightist Nationalist Republican Alliance.

Police said six former officials in his government were also arrested. Saca and two of the other suspects were arrested at the wedding of one of Saca’s children.

Prosecutors say the former president has not clarified the origins of $5 million of the $6.5 million in assets he acquired during his time in office.

He declared his fortune at $3.6 million when he took office. Five years later, it had grown to $13.1 million. But newly surfaced evidence suggests the sums involved could be even larger.

Elmer Charlaix, Saca’s former private secretary and one of those arrested, had $18.7 million in private bank accounts, and prosecutors said he could not explain the origin of the money. Prosecutors said he wrote about $15 million in checks to Saca, other officials and Saca’s party.

Former President Mauricio Funes, who succeeded Saca, is also under investigation for corruption, as is the late former President Francisco Flores.