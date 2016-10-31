Guns on election day

Like many Americans, I am getting nervous about the possibility of violence on election day. As the latest presidential contest polls suggest vanishing chances of a victory for Donald Trump, the candidate alleges a vast Clinton-media smear conspiracy and calls the election "rigged."

Trump surrogates reinforce the message: Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said bloodshed may be needed to reclaim the country if Clinton wins. Milwaukee sheriff David A. Clarke tweeted that it is "pitchforks and torches time." Some ardent Trump supporters are openly talking about revolution and assassination. They appear to be angry and getting angrier.

I am worried about seriously angry people coming to polling places on Nov. 8.

A gun in the hands of a person with an emotional short fuse can be a dangerous thing. Last year in my hometown of Chapel Hill, N.C., an angry man with a cache of firearms shot three Muslim neighbors in the head over a parking dispute.

As an academic who studies gun violence from a public health perspective, I rely on scientific data to characterize risk. Last year, my colleagues and I published a research study which found that 1.5 percent of adult Americans had impulsive angry behavior traits and carried guns with them in public.

Anger is a normal human emotion, but these are people who display extreme anger that is destructive and uncontrolled; when they get angry, they tend to break and smash things and get into physical fights. Many of them have diagnosable psychiatric problems, such as personality disorders or alcohol abuse.

Based on our study's data, I estimate that on election day more than 1 million impulsively angry people who ordinarily carry guns may be going out to vote for president. Some will vote in states like Alabama, where two years ago Attorney General Luther Strange explicitly clarified that guns are not banned from polling places.

Why do people need to carry guns to vote? Many of these gun-carrying voters will be responsible and respectful citizens who honestly believe they need a handgun at all times for their personal protection. Some could just want to make an identity statement; for them, carrying a gun is like wearing a T-shirt or having a tattoo--and why not show who you are on election day, of all days?

I am not very troubled by a gun as a cultural symbol. I am concerned about a gun as a highly efficient killing device in the wrong hands. A small percentage of gun-carrying voters on Nov. 8--about 3 out of every 200, in polling places that allow guns--will be dangerously angry people who cannot control their tempers. Some of them will have been marinating in Trump's message of fear and loathing of outsiders. In a crowded queue they will rub shoulders and maybe elbows with neighbors waiting in the same lines who vehemently reject everything Trump says and stands for.

Guns need not be a part of a moment like that.

------------v------------

Jeffrey Swanson is professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine.

Editorial on 10/31/2016