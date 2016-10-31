How to spend more

It's a winning formula for all concerned except the poor Arkansas taxpayer who, as usual, will be expected to foot the bill for all the name games that state government is playing. It's a tried-and-failed strategy dating back to New Deal days, when it was attributed, however accurately or inaccurately, to Harry Hopkins. To sum up his approach: Spend and spend, tax and tax, and elect and elect. And re-elect.

But here and there a few voices of reason can still be heard in the land. For some Arkansas legislators have caught on to what's being pulled on the long-suffering public. Some legislators even advocate, get this, economizing instead of spreading more of the state's strained resources even thinner.

Bart Hester, a state senator from Cave City, puts it plain: "We're giving away more insurance than we can [afford] already. We certainly don't need to be spending money to give away something else that we can't afford."

Bob Ballinger, a state representative from Hindsville, also seems to understand the inanity of the state's paying to advertise the expansion of the health-care coverage it already gives away.

Despite all the restrictions already in place on this Private Option that's really a public one, enrollment in it passed more than 300,000 last month. If you think health insurance is expensive now, wait till even more of it is being pushed on Arkansas consumers via a personalized sales campaign including radio, television and print advertising.

Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods already has a $5.8-million contract with the state to help folks sign up for this "freebie"--one by one with the help of a personal assistant known as a navigator. Which amounts to spending more in order to spend even more.

Last time some dared look, state and local governments, not to mention regional outfits, were expected to spend more than a third (36 percent) of the Gross Domestic Product next fiscal year on programs that bear labels like Health Care, Education, Pensions, Defense and Welfare--however justified or unjustified the labels. Oh, if only there were a Fair Labeling law for government programs.

