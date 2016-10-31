• Pope Francis, before heading to Sweden to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation in 2017, requested prayers that his visit will help in uniting Christians.

• Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, was on a plane that briefly encountered mechanical problems, forcing it to return to Ottawa shortly after departing for Belgium, but was able to take off again shortly after, a Trudeau spokesman said.

• Bethe Goldenfield, chairman of the Democratic Party in Warren County, Ohio, said the party headquarters didn't have surveillance in 2012, when someone dumped a truckload of manure out front and never was caught, but after another pile was discovered Saturday, the party hopes now-available video will help identify the perpetrator.

• Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, was quoted by the official Islamic Republic News Agency as criticizing the re-election of the country's rival, Saudi Arabia, to the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying the election is "the best indication that human rights is merely in direction of political interests."

• Kate Rubins of NASA, Japan's Takuya Onishi and Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia landed safely in Kazakhstan after a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station, where two Russians and one American remain.

• Rhonda Valentine-Free said her 18-year-old daughter, Omani, was one of two people fatally shot at a Halloween party at a Newburgh, N.Y., apartment, after she decided at the last minute to attend the party, and authorities said they were still looking for the assailant.

• Claude Panis, marine safety lieutenant for Huntington Beach, Calif., said there's been an inexplicable surge in stingray injuries at the beach even though they tend to occur less frequently as the water cools, with 17 reports of injuries Thursday and 10 reports Friday.

• Westagne Pierre, an Uber driver, faces charges including kidnapping after, police said, he took an unconscious female passenger to a College Park, Md., hotel room instead of dropping her off at her home in Virginia.

• John Miller of the New York Police Department said officers were told that a powdery substance tossed into the orchestra pit at the Metropolitan Opera, canceling the rest of that show as well as an evening performance, may have been an opera lover's ashes, sprinkled by a friend.

